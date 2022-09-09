Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal Receives Threat Messages

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has been receiving abusive and hate messages over the phone.

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 8:17 am

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has been receiving abusive and hate messages over the phone.

On Thursday, she posted a collection of five such audio messages. In all these, portions of which have been redacted because of obscene and abusive content, the male caller is heard threatening her with dire consequences and in one instance she is being asked to go back to her country of origin India.

“Typically, political figures don't show their vulnerability. I chose to do so here because we cannot accept violence as our new norm. We also cannot accept the racism and sexism that underlies and propels so much of this violence,” Jayapal said in a tweet.

Early this summer, a man with a pistol had shown up outside the Congresswoman’s house in Seattle. The man, identified by police as Brett Forsell, 49, was arrested later.

(Inputs from PTI)

