India–Italy Ties Set To Deepen As Italian President Cites Shared Values

In his Republic Day message to President Droupadi Murmu, Italian President Sergio Mattarella expressed hope that “synergies between our countries” would deepen across sectors, including within the broader India–EU framework.

Outlook News Desk
Italian President Sergio Mattarella
Italian President Sergio Mattarella | Photo: AP
Summary
  • Italian President Sergio Mattarella said India and Italy share fundamental values such as democracy and the rule of law, and that bilateral ties are on a path of rapid expansion.

  • The remarks came as India and the European Union sealed a major free trade agreement and signed a strategic defence pact and mobility agreement, signalling closer economic and strategic cooperation.

Delhi and Rome share core values, including democracy and respect for the rule of law, and ties between India and Italy are on a trajectory of rapid expansion that is expected to deepen further for mutual benefit, Italian President Sergio Mattarella has said.

In his greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on India’s 77th Republic Day, Mattarella expressed hope that the “synergies between our countries” would be strengthened across all areas of the bilateral agenda, as well as within the broader framework of India–European Union relations, which he said stand to “gain greatly” from new economic and trade agreements.

An English translation of the message, dated January 26, was shared by the Italian Embassy on Tuesday.

“On the occasion of Republic Day, I would like to extend to you, Madam President, my warmest wishes for a prosperous future for the Republic of India. Relations between India and Italy are set on a path of rapid expansion, destined to deepen further to our mutual benefit,” Mattarella said.

He noted that the bilateral partnership, aided by the implementation of the Joint Strategic Action Plan, is “enriched every day” through new avenues of cooperation, including “joint projects between our respective economic operators, scientific collaborations, or increasingly intense and fruitful contacts between our civil societies”.

Mattarella also underlined that Delhi and Rome “share fundamental values”, such as democracy and the rule of law.

“They also pursue multiple converging interests, beginning with the protection of a rules-based international order, the peaceful pursuit of security and stability along the Indo-Mediterranean arc, and effective multilateral management of the major global challenges,” he said.

“Building on these foundations, I hope that synergies between our countries – drawing impetus from frequent exchanges of visits at the highest institutional and political levels – may be strengthened in every sector of the bilateral agenda, as well as within the framework of relations between India and the European Union, which stand to gain greatly from new economic and trade agreements,” Mattarella added.

Conveying his wishes in a spirit of friendship, he wrote that “I wish to renew to you and to all your citizens the warmest congratulations on behalf of the Italian Republic”.

India marked its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand display of cultural diversity, economic progress and military strength along the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, were the chief guests at this year’s celebrations.

The Italian Embassy also shared images from the parade on X, stating, “Pics from the parade of the 77th Republic Day. The presence of Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission is a testimony to the friendship and the strategic partnership between India and Europe, focused on prosperity and stability.”

On Tuesday, India and the European Union announced the conclusion of an ambitious free trade agreement (FTA), described as the “mother of all deals”, against the backdrop of global economic uncertainty and trade disruptions driven largely by Washington’s tariff policies.

“This is not just a trade agreement. This is a new blueprint for shared prosperity,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a media statement.

The two sides also signed a strategic defence pact and a mobility agreement.

(with PTI inputs)

