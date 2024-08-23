India, A Convenient Scapegoat In South Asian Politics

In Bangladesh and Nepal, India has played a waiting game, engaging with every government of any hue which emerges, looking at long-term infrastructure projects and trying to link them regionally, so that they have a greater stake in connectivity with Eastern India and the Bay of Bengal. In this, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is India’s preferred vehicle, but it will need to recover from the turmoil in Bangladesh which has clear anti-Indian sentiments, with attacks on the Awami League and the Hindu minority who are perceived to be pro-Indian. The change of government in Thailand before the September BIMSTEC summit shows the challenges Indian efforts face.