Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Return To Sri Lanka A Headache For Ranil Wickremesinghe

President Ranil Wickremesinghe already faces the daunting task of reviving Sri Lanka’s shattered economy. Add to this the immediate task of getting supply lines moving in a country which has no foreign exchange reserves. An International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout is on its way, but that may take some time. Moreover, India and China are pulling on different sides and Colombo is taking a tight rope walk between the two Asian giants.

As if all these things were not enough for Wickremesinghe, he has to now deal with the possible return to Sri Lanka of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Reports say that Gotabaya’s hopes to return home as he awaits permanent refuge in the United States. Gotabaya gave up his US citizenship to contest the 2019 presidential elections. His wife remains a US national and his son and daughter-in-law are also citizens and live and work in America.

As Rajapaksa slinked away from Sri Lanka to Singapore on a military plane, the government of the city state made it apparent that it was not keen to host the fallen leader indefinitely. Thailand was his next stop, but it seems that Gota, as he is popularly called, is not happy in Bangkok. He has been kept in a hotel where his movements are restricted for security reasons. It is not known if the Thai government is willing to extend his visa or the limitations on his movement has irked the former president and he would rather get back to Sri Lanka and wait for his US green card. It is also a fact that no country is in the mood to allow him indefinite stay. So the problem with Gota is where does he go from here?

Rajapakasa loyalists, who are mainly lawmakers in Parliament, want Wickremesinghe to give the Gotabaya what all former prime ministers enjoy. What these loyalists conveniently blot out of the conversation is how Gota was responsible for the mistakes that ruined the country’s economy and plunged the island nation into bankruptcy. There are also allegations of corruption.

There will be demands from all sides that Gotabaya faces trial for corruption and mismanagement of the economy. The protesters who ensured that he fled the country want him naturally to be brought to justice. The Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has supported his right to return but has said he must face the allegations.

“Rajapaksa is a citizen of this country and he has a right to return to his motherland. No one can deny this right. However, he should be tried for allegations of misuse of funds,” SJB’s senior leader Ajith Perera said.

He added, “There was a case against him for allegedly spending state funds for his parent’s monument. These cases should resume and also indictments should be filed against other charges. It is possible to try him and penalise him if found guilty as he does not enjoy legal immunity as per the constitution.”

Wickremesinghe will be criticised whatever he does for the Gotabaya. If he goes by popular opinion, Gotabaya needs to face trial for his misdeeds. His problem is that many citizens regard Wickremesinghe as Gota’s man which is far from the truth. After all, Gota had first offered the Prime Minister’s post to the leader of the opposition Sajith Premadasa. He turned to Wickremesinghe after Premadasa turned down the offer. So Gota loyalists within the party will say that Wickremesinghe needs to respect the Constitution and give Rajapaksa whatever protection needed for a former president. Pressure on Wickremesinghe from loyalists within the party is already on.

But the vast majority of common Sri Lankans see Gota as a villain who needs to be punished. Either way, Wickremesinghe will have to face flak. But he is also a smart politician and is likely to tackle this tricky issue with aplomb. One thing going for him is that the majority of the public as well as foreign governments all believe that he is the best person to steer Sri Lanka out of its current crisis.

Ranil Wickremesinghe will be criticised whatever he does regarding Gotabaya Rajapaksa. While the popular opinion would want Gotabaya to face trial for his misdeeds, Gotabaya loyalists would want Wickremesinghe to give Gotabaya whatever protection is required by him.