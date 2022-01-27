Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

India & 5 Central Asian Countries To Form Joint Working Group On Afghanistan

The first India-Central Asia Summit which was hosted by PM Narendra Modi in virtual format was attended by presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyz Republic.

India & 5 Central Asian Countries To Form Joint Working Group On Afghanistan
PM Narendra Modi hosted the first India-Central Asia Summit on Thursday. - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 8:41 pm

India and five Central Asian countries on Thursday decided to establish a joint working group on Afghanistan at the senior officials' level, according to Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu.

The first India-Central Asia Summit, hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in virtual format was attended by five presidents,  Kazakhstan's Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan's Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajikistan's Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan's Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Kyrgyz Republic's Sadyr Japarov.

At the summit, Modi suggested preparing a roadmap for the next 30 years, Sandhu said.

She said it was decided that leaders of India and Central Asian countries would hold a summit-level meeting every two years and the next summit was expected in 2024.

At the meeting, the leaders agreed to continue close consultations on Afghanistan and decided to establish a joint working group on the country at the senior officials' level, Sandhu said.

She said that India and Central Asian countries are committed to combatting the menace of terrorism and drug trafficking.

Joint counter-terrorism exercises will be held between India and interested Central Asian countries, Sandhu added. 

Tags

International Joint Working Group Afghnaistan India Polution Central Asian Countries
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Jordanian Military Kills 27 In Shootout With Syria Smugglers

Jordanian Military Kills 27 In Shootout With Syria Smugglers

China Spends Billions On Olympics With Longer-Term Goal

ISIL's Activities In Afghanistan Concerning, Indian Ambassador Tells UNSC

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Protest In Karachi Over New Law Ensues Violence, 1 Killed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis