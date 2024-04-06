International

In Pictures: Jerusalem Day Observation Across Nations Supporting War-Torn Palestine

The name Quds Day, more commonly known as Jerusalem Day, comes after the Arabic name for Jerusalem. The last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, has been marked as Quds Day since the start of the 1979 Islamic Revolution led by the Iranian spiritual leader late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Quds Day | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

With his face painted in the colors of the Iranian flag, a man weeps as he waves Iranian and Palestinian flags in the annual rally to mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, in Tehran, Iran.

Quds Day | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Kashmiri Shiite Muslim women shout slogans as they mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Quds Day | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Muslim protesters shout slogans during an Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Quds Day | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
Iranians attend an annual rally to mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, in Tehran, Iran.

Quds Day | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Indian police stop Kashmiri Shiite Muslims from marching forward as they mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Quds Day | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Protesters display a poster depicting U.S. President Joe Biden as a clown during an Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Quds Day | Photo: AP/Muhammad Sajjad
Shiite Muslims chat slogans after burning representations of U.S. and Israeli flags during the annual Al-Quds, or Jerusalem, Day demonstration in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Quds Day | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout slogans as they mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Quds Day | Photo: AP/Muhammad Sajjad
Shiite Muslims stand over the representations of U.S. and Israeli flags during the annual Al-Quds, or Jerusalem, Day demonstration in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Quds Day | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Kashmiri Shiite Muslims carry a huge Palestinian flag and shout slogans as they mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, on the outskirts of Srinagar.

