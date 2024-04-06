In Pictures: Jerusalem Day Observation Across Nations Supporting War-Torn Palestine

With his face painted in the colors of the Iranian flag, a man weeps as he waves Iranian and Palestinian flags in the annual rally to mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, in Tehran, Iran.
Kashmiri Shiite Muslim women shout slogans as they mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Muslim protesters shout slogans during an Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Iranians attend an annual rally to mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, in Tehran, Iran.
Indian police stop Kashmiri Shiite Muslims from marching forward as they mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Protesters display a poster depicting U.S. President Joe Biden as a clown during an Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Shiite Muslims chat slogans after burning representations of U.S. and Israeli flags during the annual Al-Quds, or Jerusalem, Day demonstration in Peshawar, Pakistan.
Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout slogans as they mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Shiite Muslims stand over the representations of U.S. and Israeli flags during the annual Al-Quds, or Jerusalem, Day demonstration in Peshawar, Pakistan.
Kashmiri Shiite Muslims carry a huge Palestinian flag and shout slogans as they mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, on the outskirts of Srinagar.