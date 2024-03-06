International

In Pictures: Israelis Stage Protest Seeking Release Of Hostages From Hamas Captivity In Gaza

The three days of ceasefire talks with Hamas have failed to achieve any breakthrough as Hamas has reportedly refused to release the hundred Israeli hostages unless Israel ends its offensive and withdraws from Gaza.

Photo Webdesk
March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
Israel Palestinians | Photo: AP/Oded Balilty

Israelis block a road as they demand the release of the hostages from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, during a protest outside of the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Israel Palestinians | Photo: AP/Leo Correa
People gather at Israel's Nitzana border crossing with Egypt in southern Israel protesting against the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip until all hostages held by Hamas militants are released.

People walk toward Israel's Nitzana border crossing with Egypt in southern Israel protesting against the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip until all hostages held by Hamas militants are released.

