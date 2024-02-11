In Pics: Rising Dengue Cases In Brazil

A banner with a no mosquito graphic and the Portuguese word for service is displayed on a fence of a military health clinic at outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil.
A youth gets a dengue vaccine shot at a health center at a health center in the Ceilandia neighborhood on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil.
A dose of a dengue vaccine is prepared by a nurse at a health center in the Ceilandia neighborhood on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil.
A woman suspected of having dengue is assisted by soldiers at a military health clinic that was set up in the Ceilandia neighborhood, on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil.
Children wait for dengue vaccines at a health center in the Ceilandia neighborhood on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil.
Renata Bastos is attended to at the dengue area of the Rodolpho Rocco Municipal Polyclinic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Volunteers walk past an uncovered sewage drain during an information operation in the Tabajaras favela to help eradicate mosquito breeding grounds in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
A woman suspected of having dengue arrives to a military health clinic that was set up to attend dengue fever cases in the Ceilandia neighborhood, on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil.
