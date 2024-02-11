International

In Pics: Rising Dengue Cases In Brazil

Dengue cases are on rise in Brazil as the country’s military has joined civilian administration to assist the ailing civilian population in the country.

February 11, 2024

Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Luis Nova

A banner with a no mosquito graphic and the Portuguese word for service is displayed on a fence of a military health clinic at outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil.

Brazil Dengue
Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Luis Nova

A youth gets a dengue vaccine shot at a health center at a health center in the Ceilandia neighborhood on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil.

Brazil Dengue
Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Luis Nova

A dose of a dengue vaccine is prepared by a nurse at a health center in the Ceilandia neighborhood on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil.

Brazil Dengue
Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Luis Nova

A woman suspected of having dengue is assisted by soldiers at a military health clinic that was set up in the Ceilandia neighborhood, on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil.

Brazil Dengue
Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Luis Nova

Children wait for dengue vaccines at a health center in the Ceilandia neighborhood on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil.

Brazil Dengue
Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Renata Bastos is attended to at the dengue area of the Rodolpho Rocco Municipal Polyclinic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Brazil Dengue
Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Volunteers walk past an uncovered sewage drain during an information operation in the Tabajaras favela to help eradicate mosquito breeding grounds in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Brazil Dengue
Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Luis Nova

A woman suspected of having dengue arrives to a military health clinic that was set up to attend dengue fever cases in the Ceilandia neighborhood, on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil.

Brazil Dengue
Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Luis Nova

A woman suspected of having dengue is assisted by soldiers at a military health clinic that was set up to attend dengue fever cases in the Ceilandia neighborhood, on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil.

