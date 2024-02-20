International

In Pics | Dances, Parades Mark Closing Day Of Carnival In La Paz

Colourful dances, parades and music marked the closing day of the Carnival in La Paz, Bolivia. The carnival features several characters particularly associated with La Paz.

Photo Webdesk
February 20, 2024

Carnival in La Paz | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

Revelers dance on the closing day of Carnival in La Paz, Bolivia.

Carnival in La Paz | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

A reveler parades on the closing day of Carnival in La Paz, Bolivia.

Carnival in La Paz | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

A reveler parades on the closing day of Carnival in La Paz, Bolivia.

Carnival in La Paz | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

Revelers dance on the closing day of Carnival in La Paz, Bolivia.

Carnival in La Paz | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

Drummers parade on the closing day of Carnival in La Paz, Bolivia.

Carnival in La Paz | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

Carnival dancers perform during the "Jisk'a Anata," or "small party" in the Aymara Indigenous language in La Paz, Bolivia.

Carnival in La Paz | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

Aymara Indigenous musicians play during the "Jisk'a Anata," or "Small party" in the Aymara Indigenous language, during Carnival in La Paz, Bolivia.

Carnival in La Paz | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

Carnival dancers perform during the "Jisk'a Anata," or "Small party" in the Aymara Indigenous language in La Paz, Bolivia.

