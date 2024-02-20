In Pics | Dances, Parades Mark Closing Day Of Carnival In La Paz

Revelers dance on the closing day of Carnival in La Paz, Bolivia.
A reveler parades on the closing day of Carnival in La Paz, Bolivia.
A reveler parades on the closing day of Carnival in La Paz, Bolivia.
Drummers parade on the closing day of Carnival in La Paz, Bolivia.
Carnival dancers perform during the "Jisk'a Anata," or "small party" in the Aymara Indigenous language in La Paz, Bolivia.
Aymara Indigenous musicians play during the "Jisk'a Anata," or "Small party" in the Aymara Indigenous language, during Carnival in La Paz, Bolivia.
Carnival dancers perform during the "Jisk'a Anata," or "Small party" in the Aymara Indigenous language in La Paz, Bolivia.