Palestinians search for the bodies after an Israeli strike in Zuweida, Gaza Strip.
In Photos: Gaza Strip After Israeli Airstrikes
Many Palestinians arrived in the southern Gaza town of Rafah after fleeing an Israeli ground and air offensive in the nearby city of Khan Younis. Israel has expanded its offensive in Khan Younis, saying the city is a stronghold of the Hamas militant group.
Israeli soldiers stand outside a building during the ground offensive on the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis.
Israeli Brigadier General Dan Goldfus, left, stands by a Hamas tunnel underneath a cemetery during the ground offensive on the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis.
Israeli police examine the site of a car-ramming attack in Haifa, Israel. The Israeli military said Monday that the motorist crashed his car nearby a military base in northern Israel before exiting the vehicle and trying to attack soldiers with an axe. The soldiers shot back and killed the attacker.
People wait in line to enter a house where a resident was killed during the cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, as they visit the kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Gaza Strip, Israel.
Amit Soussana, 40, right, is embraced by a friend after speaking to journalists in front of her destroyed house in the kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Gaza Strip, Israel. Soussana was held in captivity for 55 days after being kidnapped during the cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.
People walk past houses destroyed during the cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, as they visit the kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Gaza Strip, Israel.
A member of the Israeli forces stands at the entrance of a friend's house who was kidnapped during the cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, at the kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Gaza Strip, Israel.
