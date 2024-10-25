International

Hurricane Kristy Strengthens Into Category 5 Storm In Pacific Ocean

The major hurricane was 970 miles (1,565 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, and was moving west at 16 mph (26 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 kph), according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 5 storm on Thursday and was expected to remain away from land as it churns in the Pacific Ocean and weakens over the coming days, forecasters said.

Waves generated by Kristy were expected to affect parts of the peninsula's west coast into the weekend, the center said, and those are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Kristy became a tropical storm Monday off of Mexico's southern Pacific coast before strengthening Tuesday into a hurricane as it moved over open waters. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

