Hundreds Of Handheld Pagers Explode Together In Lebanon, 9 Dead

Civil Defense first-responders carry a man who was wounded after his handheld pager exploded, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.
A Civil Defense first-responder carries a wounded man whose handheld pager exploded at al-Zahraa hospital in Beirut, Lebanon.
An ambulance carries wounded people whose handheld pager exploded, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Police officers inspect a car inside of which a hand-held pager exploded in Beirut, Lebanon.
The blood of an injured man is seen on his car's door after a hand-held pager exploded inside it, Beirut, Lebanon.
People gather around an ambulance carrying wounded people whose handheld pager exploded, at the emergency entrance of the American University hospital in Beirut, Lebanon.
Lebanese soldiers stand guard at a street that leads to the American University hospital where they bring wounded people whose handheld pager exploded, in Beirut, Lebanon.
People donate blood for those who were injured by their exploded handheld pagers, at a Red Cross center, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.
People queue to donate blood at the American University hospital after the arrival of several men who were wounded by exploded handheld pagers, in Beirut, Lebanon.