Hundreds Of Handheld Pagers Explode Together In Lebanon, 9 Dead

Nine people were killed and hundreds of others, including members of Hezbollah, were injured after scores of handheld pagers exploded simultaneously across Lebanon and in parts of Syria on Tuesday. The explosion, being suspected to be a "sophisticated remote attack" linked to Israel, comes at a time of escalating tensions across the Lebanon border.

Lebanon Pager Explosions: Civil Defense first-responders carry a man in the southern port city of Sidon | Photo: AP

Civil Defense first-responders carry a man who was wounded after his handheld pager exploded, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.

2/9
Lebanon Pager Explosions: A Civil Defense first-responder carries a wounded man in Beirut
Lebanon Pager Explosions: A Civil Defense first-responder carries a wounded man in Beirut | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla

A Civil Defense first-responder carries a wounded man whose handheld pager exploded at al-Zahraa hospital in Beirut, Lebanon.

3/9
Lebanon Pager Explosions: An ambulance carries wounded people in Beirut
Lebanon Pager Explosions: An ambulance carries wounded people in Beirut | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

An ambulance carries wounded people whose handheld pager exploded, in Beirut, Lebanon.

4/9
Lebanon Pager Explosions: Police officers inspect a car in Beirut
Lebanon Pager Explosions: Police officers inspect a car in Beirut | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla

Police officers inspect a car inside of which a hand-held pager exploded in Beirut, Lebanon.

5/9
Lebanon Pager Explosions: The blood of an injured man is seen on his cars door
Lebanon Pager Explosions: The blood of an injured man is seen on his car's door | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla

The blood of an injured man is seen on his car's door after a hand-held pager exploded inside it, Beirut, Lebanon.

6/9
Lebanon Pager Explosions: An ambulance with wounded people in Beirut
Lebanon Pager Explosions: An ambulance with wounded people in Beirut | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

People gather around an ambulance carrying wounded people whose handheld pager exploded, at the emergency entrance of the American University hospital in Beirut, Lebanon.

7/9
Lebanon Pager Explosions: Lebanese soldiers stand guard at a street
Lebanon Pager Explosions: Lebanese soldiers stand guard at a street | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Lebanese soldiers stand guard at a street that leads to the American University hospital where they bring wounded people whose handheld pager exploded, in Beirut, Lebanon.

8/9
Lebanon Pager Explosions: People donate blood for those who were injured
Lebanon Pager Explosions: People donate blood for those who were injured | Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

People donate blood for those who were injured by their exploded handheld pagers, at a Red Cross center, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.

9/9
Lebanon Pager Explosions: People queue to donate blood at the American University hospital
Lebanon Pager Explosions: People queue to donate blood at the American University hospital | Photo: AP/Bassam Masri

People queue to donate blood at the American University hospital after the arrival of several men who were wounded by exploded handheld pagers, in Beirut, Lebanon.

