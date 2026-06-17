How Wall Street Is Shifting Electric Utilities Toward Consolidation Profit

In 28 states, electricity markets are traditionally regulated, meaning that the utility is a monopoly that owns everything it needs to make electricity from the generators, wires and poles to the meter on the side of your house. Customers in these states cannot choose their provider, but the prices they pay are set by a state regulator based on negotiations with the company. Those prices are set so the utility can earn a profit on the money it spends improving the electricity system a margin that is generally around 10 per cent.