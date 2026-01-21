Gunman Jailed For Life Over Assassination Of Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

The daylight killing forced Japan to confront rare gun violence and triggered scrutiny of alleged ties between conservative politicians and the Unification Church.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
shinzo abe assassination japan former PM shinzo abe killing
Yamagami is alleged to have used a homemade gun to shoot Abe during a political campaign event in Nara in 2022. Photo: Nobuki Ito
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tetsuya Yamagami was found guilty and jailed for life for the 2022 assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, an act prosecutors called unprecedented in post-war Japan.

  • The daylight killing forced Japan to confront rare gun violence and triggered scrutiny of alleged ties between conservative politicians and the Unification Church.

  • Yamagami admitted to murder at trial, which drew intense public attention, with crowds queuing to attend the courtroom proceedings.

A Japanese court has sentenced Tetsuya Yamagami to life imprisonment for the murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, more than three years after the killing shocked the nation and the world.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence, describing the assassination as “unprecedented in our post-war history” and warning of its “extremely serious consequences” for Japanese society, according to local media. The verdict was delivered on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

Why Was Shinzo Abe Killed?

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot dead in July 2022 while delivering a campaign speech in the city of Nara. The killing, carried out in broad daylight, forced a national reckoning in a country known for its strict gun laws and low levels of gun violence.

It also sparked intense scrutiny of alleged links between senior conservative politicians and the Unification Church, a religious group against which Yamagami held a long-standing grievance.

Related Content
Related Content

Who Killed Shinzo Abe?

Yamagami, 45, was charged with murder and violations of firearms control laws after using a handmade gun to carry out the attack. When the trial opened in October, he admitted to killing Abe but disputed some of the additional charges, according to media reports.

Public interest in the case remained high until the end, with long queues forming outside the courthouse on Wednesday morning as people waited for tickets to attend the sentencing hearing.

The assassination had a profound impact on Japan’s political landscape and public consciousness, prompting renewed debates over security for public officials and the influence of religious organisations in politics.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Preview: Captain Suryakumar Yadav's Series To Sort Out Batting woes

  2. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  3. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

  4. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

  5. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Zverev Vs Alexandre Muller LIVE, Australian Open 2026: German Seeks Round Three Passage At Melbourne Park

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Score: Sabalenka Into 3rd Round; Bhambri/Goransson Advance In Men's Doubles

  3. Alcaraz Vs Hanfmann Highlights, Australian Open 2026: Spaniard Books Spot In 3rd Round With Win At Rod Laver Arena

  4. Coco Gauff Vs Olga Danilovic Highlights, AO 2026: American Sees Off Serbian Opponent To Book Third Round Spot

  5. Potapova Vs Raducanu Highlights, Australian Open 2026: British No. 1 Makes Tame Second Round Exit

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here

  2. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  3. Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

  4. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  5. Voices From Prison: Bail Is Little Solace As I Lost My Life Anyway, Says Anand Teltumbde

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. India To Withdraw Diplomats’ Families From Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

  4. EU, India On Verge Of Historic Free Trade Agreement, Says Ursula Von Der Leyen

  5. China Receives US Invite To Join Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins