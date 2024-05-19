International

Gunfire Rings Out In Congo's Capital As Men In Military Uniform Clash With Politician's Guards

The armed men attacked the Kinshasa residence of Vital Kamerhe, a federal legislator and former vice prime minister of economy, but were repelled by his guards, Michel Moto Muhima, his spokesperson said on the X social media platform.

Gunfire rang out in Congo's capital early Sunday morning as armed men in military uniform clashed with a top politician's guards in a neighbourhood near the presidential palace, resulting in the death of three people, according to the politician's spokesman and local media.

Local media identified the men as Congolese soldiers. It was not clear if they were trying to arrest the politician, who is a candidate for speaker of the National Assembly of Congo in an election that had been scheduled to be held on Saturday but was delayed due to a dispute within the ruling party.

Two police officers and one of the attackers were killed in the shootout that started around 4:30 am at the house in Tshashi Boulevard which is 2 km (1.2 miles) from the presidential palace, according to Muhima.

