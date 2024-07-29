International

Gen-Z In Nigeria To March To 'End Bad Governance' | All About The August 1 Protest

Young Nigerians have taken inspiration from protests across the African continent and are calling for the government to work towards free education, end food insecurity and declare a state of emergency due to the high inflation rate.

Gen-Z In Nigeria To March To 'End Bad Governance' | All About The August 1 Protest
After Kenya and Uganda, Gen-Z in Nigeria are preparing to march on August 1 and call for a change in governance.

The campaign - #EndBadGovernance - has taken social media in the African nation by storm as thousands of citizens prepare to protest against economic hardship.

High Inflation Rate Main Trigger For Protests

The prices of food and basic necessities have shot up in the past few months as Nigerians continue to battle high inflation rates and a worsening economic crisis. Nigeria; inflation rate currently stands at 34.2 percent, which is the highest it has been in 28 years.

Nigeria's inflation and economic crisis escalated after President Bola Tinubu cancelled fuel subsidies, which devalued the Naira.

As the crisis continues, the new generation of Nigerians are also calling on the president to resign.

A Flashback Of #EndSARS And President's Caution

Ahead of the August 1 demonstration, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has issued a word of caution for the protests and urged them to drop the idea of demonstrations.

With flashbacks of the #EndSARS movement and the recent violent protests in Kenya, President Tinubu stated he did not want to see a similar case in Nigeria.

The EndSARS movement was a series of protests carried out by Nigerians in October 2020 against police brutality in the country. The movement, albeit successful, was marred by violent and bloody clashes with security officials.

"Capitalising on the economic hardship in the country, some men and women with sinister motives have been reported to have been mobilising citizens, particularly youths, to stage a protest," stated Tinubu.

The Nigerian leader also drew examples of the recent religious clashes in India and Sudan and stated that Nigeria "cannot afford to have this kind of situation."

Advisories And Security Alerts Ahead Of Protests

Ahead of the August 1 demonstrations, the United States, United Kingdom and Canada have issued security alerts and advisories for their citizens in Nigeria.

The three Western countries have warned of potential violent attacks during the planned protest this week. In the travel advisories issued, citizens from the US, UK and Canada have been told to avoid "areas where confrontations between security agencies and protesters might occur."

"According to media reports, nationwide protests may occur in Nigeria between July 29th and August 5th, 2024. Based on past occurrences, protests may involve roadblocks, checkpoints, traffic congestion, and physical confrontations," read the advisory issued by the US Mission in Abuja.

