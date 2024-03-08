International

From Mumbai To Pyongyang: A Global Snapshot Of International Women's Day Celebrations

International Women's Day unfolded across the globe, capturing diverse moments from Mumbai to Moscow. In a snapshot of celebrations and advocacy, women vendors outside a Mumbai train station, Thai workers in Bangkok demanding extended maternity leave, and activists in Jakarta expressing concerns over democracy set the tone for a day marked by various voices and experiences.

March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
International Woman's Day | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Women vendors await customers outside a train station on International Women's Day in Mumbai.

International Woman's Day | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
Thai workers dresses as pregnant women demand a paid maternity leave for up to 180 days during an International Women's Day rally in Bangkok, Thailand.

International Woman's Day | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
A Cambodian civil society organization member prepares a canvas during a celebration to mark the International Women's Day at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh Cambodia. The canvas reads "Guarantees the rights of women and girls for economic stability and social justice."

International Woman's Day | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
A participant plays with a child as they attend a celebration to mark the International Women's Day at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh Cambodia. The headband reads "Dignified life."

International Woman's Day | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Police pushes a woman activist as they tried to march near the Malacanang presidential palace during an International Women's Day protest in Manila, Philippines.

International Woman's Day | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions stage die-in during a rally marking International Women's Day in Seoul, South Korea.

International Woman's Day | Photo: AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko
A man goes down the escalator in the subway holding bunches of flowers purchased from the flower market on International Women's Day, in Moscow, Russia. International Women's Day on March 8 is an official holiday in Russia. Per tradition, men give flowers and gifts to female relatives, friends and colleagues, even though in the past two years flowers have gotten more expensive.

International Woman's Day | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Activists from humanitarian organisations take part in a demonstration to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza during International Women's Day, on Millennium Bridge, in London.

International Woman's Day | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Activists display banners during an International Women's Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia. Hundreds of people took to the streets Friday in Indonesia's capital to mark International Women's Day by voicing concern over the state of democracy in the country.

International Woman's Day | Photo: AP/Cha Song Ho
Schoolchildren walk with flowers on a street in Pyongyang, North Korea on the occasion of International Women's Day.

International Woman's Day | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Supporters and activists of Trinamool Congress party take selfie during a rally on the occasion of International Women's Day in Kolkata.

International Woman's Day | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
A Kolkata policeman takes a photograph as Muslim women pose with a female police officer during a rally on the occasion of International Women's Day, in Kolkata.

Tags

International Woman's Day

