France's Far-Right Leader Marine Le Pen Appeals 2027 Election Ban

Marine Le Pen is challenging a court ruling linked to her conviction over misuse of EU funds, which could prevent her from running in France’s 2027 presidential election.
With President Macron unable to seek another term and support for the National Rally rising, the appeal could determine Le Pen’s strongest chance yet at the presidency.
If the ban is upheld, Le Pen has positioned her deputy Jordan Bardella as a potential successor, who polls suggest could be a strong contender in a future runoff.
Marine Le Pen has appeared in court to appeal a ruling that could bar her from contesting France’s 2027 presidential election, in a move that could reshape the country’s political landscape.
The far-right leader is challenging a judicial decision that blocks her candidacy, arguing that the ban unfairly prevents her from seeking the presidency. Le Pen, a dominant figure in French politics for over a decade, has made multiple runs for the top office and remains a central player on the right.
She was one of several individuals from the National Rally (RN) party who were found guilty of using EU parliamentary funds to pay for party staff.
The three-time presidential candidate was sentenced to four years in prison, two of which were suspended, and fined €100,000 ($116,000).
Le Pen’s Appeal
At 57, Marine Le Pen is appealing the sentence in an effort to clear the way for a 2027 presidential bid, widely seen as her strongest opportunity yet to win France’s top office. President Emmanuel Macron is constitutionally barred from seeking another term, reshaping the electoral field.
Public support for Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) has also grown. A Le Monde–published poll on Sunday found that 42% of French voters now agree with the party’s ideas, up from 29% in 2022.
Even if the appeals court does not fully overturn the ruling, a reduced sentence could still allow Le Pen to run. A decision is expected this summer.
Should she be barred from contesting, Le Pen has named her deputy, Jordan Bardella, as a potential replacement. A November poll suggested Bardella could win a second-round runoff against any rival candidate.