France, UK To Lead Multinational Mission To Secure Strait Of Hormuz: Macron

Summary of this article
France and the UK will lead a multinational, "strictly defensive" mission to secure freedom of navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, with an international conference to be convened soon.
President Macron linked the initiative to broader regional stability concerns, including Iran's nuclear and ballistic activities.
The announcement follows U.S. restrictions on Iranian port traffic ordered by President Trump.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that France and the United Kingdom will jointly lead a multinational initiative to secure navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, describing the mission as "strictly defensive" and part of broader efforts to stabilize the Middle East.
In a post on X, Macron said the planned effort aims to restore freedom of navigation through the strategically vital waterway, which carries a significant share of global energy shipments. He noted that the mission would operate independently of parties involved in ongoing hostilities and would be deployed once conditions allow.
According to Macron, France and the UK will convene an international conference in the coming days, bringing together countries willing to contribute to what he termed a "peaceful multinational mission" to safeguard maritime traffic.
The French leader linked the initiative to wider regional security concerns, including Iran's nuclear and ballistic activities and what he described as destabilizing actions across the region. He also emphasized the need for a comprehensive diplomatic settlement covering multiple flashpoints, including Lebanon, while respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The announcement comes amid heightened friction following measures by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), reportedly acting under directives from President Donald Trump, to impose restrictions on maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports. CENTCOM has said the measures target port operations associated with Iran while maintaining that freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for non-Iranian commercial transit would remain unaffected.
In response, Iranian authorities have strongly criticized the U.S. move. The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman could be endangered if Iran's security interests are threatened, reiterating that Tehran considers control over its territorial waters a sovereign and legal right.