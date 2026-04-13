France, UK To Lead Multinational Mission To Secure Strait Of Hormuz: Macron

The French leader linked the initiative to wider regional security concerns, including Iran's nuclear and ballistic activities and what he described as destabilizing actions across the region.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
french president emmanuel macron
Emmanuel Macron also emphasized the need for a comprehensive diplomatic settlement covering multiple flashpoints, including Lebanon, while respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity. | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  1. France and the UK will lead a multinational, "strictly defensive" mission to secure freedom of navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, with an international conference to be convened soon.

  2. President Macron linked the initiative to broader regional stability concerns, including Iran's nuclear and ballistic activities.

  3. The announcement follows U.S. restrictions on Iranian port traffic ordered by President Trump.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that France and the United Kingdom will jointly lead a multinational initiative to secure navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, describing the mission as "strictly defensive" and part of broader efforts to stabilize the Middle East.

In a post on X, Macron said the planned effort aims to restore freedom of navigation through the strategically vital waterway, which carries a significant share of global energy shipments. He noted that the mission would operate independently of parties involved in ongoing hostilities and would be deployed once conditions allow.

According to Macron, France and the UK will convene an international conference in the coming days, bringing together countries willing to contribute to what he termed a "peaceful multinational mission" to safeguard maritime traffic.

The French leader linked the initiative to wider regional security concerns, including Iran's nuclear and ballistic activities and what he described as destabilizing actions across the region. He also emphasized the need for a comprehensive diplomatic settlement covering multiple flashpoints, including Lebanon, while respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The announcement comes amid heightened friction following measures by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), reportedly acting under directives from President Donald Trump, to impose restrictions on maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports. CENTCOM has said the measures target port operations associated with Iran while maintaining that freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for non-Iranian commercial transit would remain unaffected.

Related Content
Representative Image - | Photo: @PIBMumbai/X via PTI
US Orders Blockade of Iranian Ports via Hormuz
US Warships In The Strait: Turning Point Or Tactical Signal? - Matias Delacroix
US Warships In The Strait: Turning Point Or Tactical Signal?
The United States has warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by a Monday deadline, with President Donald Trump signalling further action if shipping does not resume. - AP/Alex Brandon, Pool
US-Iran Ceasefire Updates: US Warns Of Blocking Strait Of Hormuz, IRGC Says Military Vessels Will Be Dealt Severely
Representative Image - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
First Ship Docks in Karachi as Hormuz Reopens Amid Fragile Ceasefire
Related Content

In response, Iranian authorities have strongly criticized the U.S. move. The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman could be endangered if Iran's security interests are threatened, reiterating that Tehran considers control over its territorial waters a sovereign and legal right.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SRH Vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi In Focus As Royals Take On SunRisers In Hyderabad

  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Apex Body Announces Record Prize Money For Upcoming Edition

  3. ILT20 Season 5 To Be Played From November 22 To December 20

  4. CSK Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 22

  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Injury Update With Fitness Doubt Emerging After Wankhede Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  3. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vijay cancels multiple Tamil Nadu poll rallies as TVK faces pressure in final campaign stretch

  2. Day In Pics: April 12, 2026

  3. Kerala Assembly Polls: Stand-off after EC Observer seeks change to EVM strong-room security rules

  4. Day In Pics: April 11, 2026

  5. Union Gov Will Be Urged To Retrieve Kathchatheevu Island: CM Stalin

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Canada to End ‘70 Cents to US’ Defence Spending Model: Carney

  2. Péter Magyar’s Tisza Party Leads Hungary Election as Polls Show Strong Surge Over Viktor Orbán

  3. US-Iran Talks End: No Breakthrough Yet After Marathon 21 Hours In Islamabad

  4. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

  5. US-Iran Ceasefire Updates: US Warns Of Blocking Strait Of Hormuz, IRGC Says Military Vessels Will Be Dealt Severely

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Cyber Crime Department Arrests 6 People, 300 Links Removed

  2. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Lays Foundation For Una Bulk Drug Park, Boosting Himachal’s Pharma Growth & Jobs

  3. Asha Bhosle's Funeral To Take Place Today At 4 PM; Son Anand Requests People To Avoid Crowding At Shivaji Park

  4. Delhi-Noida Border Protest: Labour Union Stir Halts Traffic, Commuters Hit Hard

  5. Book Excerpt: Vermilion Harvest - Playtime At The Bagh: By Reenita Hora

  6. Asha Bhosle Death: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Pay Heartfelt Tribute To The Legendary Singer

  7. Muzaffar Ali Remembers Asha Bhosle's Musical Legacy: 'Umrao Jaan Has Lost Its Voice'

  8. Rajasthan CM Backs Women’s Quota Law