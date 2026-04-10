Former Iran Foreign Minister Kamal Kharazi Dies After Airstrike Injuries: Report

Kharazi, 81, had served as Iran’s foreign minister from 1997 to 2005 under reformist president Mohammad Khatami and later remained an influential voice in Tehran’s foreign policy establishment as head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
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Former Iran Foreign Minister Kamal Kharazi
Former Iran Foreign Minister Kamal Kharazi Photo: Credits: Wikimedia Commons
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Former Iranian foreign minister Kamal Kharazi died after injuries sustained in an airstrike last week, according to Iranian state media.

  • His death comes amid heightened regional tensions and renewed focus on Iran’s nuclear stance and diplomatic posture.

  • The development coincides with planned Iran-US mediated talks in Islamabad following the recently announced ceasefire.

Former Iranian foreign minister Kamal Kharazi died late Thursday after succumbing to injuries sustained in an airstrike on his residence last week, Iranian state media reported, marking the latest high-profile casualty amid the widening regional conflict.

Kharazi, 81, had served as Iran’s foreign minister from 1997 to 2005 under reformist president Mohammad Khatami and later remained an influential voice in Tehran’s foreign policy establishment as head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations. He was also a senior adviser to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The veteran diplomat had drawn international attention in 2022 after saying Iran possessed the “technical means” to build a nuclear bomb, though he added that no political decision had been taken to do so.

His death comes at a crucial diplomatic moment as efforts continue to stabilise the region following the recently announced U.S.-Iran ceasefire that reopened the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies.

Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President J. D. Vance is expected to travel to Islamabad on Friday to lead Washington’s delegation for mediated talks with Iran, in what could become the most significant diplomatic engagement between the two sides in years.

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Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier announced a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday and said direct talks between Tehran and Washington would be held in the Pakistani capital on April 10.

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