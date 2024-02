Most importantly, several migrants reported that they would have to wait a long time for the UN office in Kuala Lumpur to officially recognize them as refugees, according to NYT that added that once this happens, they will be eligible to receive a valuable identity card, which many believe to be their best defence against being detained or mistreated by officials or the police.

An official from an organization that keeps an eye on the situation of refugees in the area, told NYT that "the Rohingya are actively employing strategies of community self-protection." While the Malaysian government is not offering sufficient protection, they are having to rely more on their resources which places a constraint on those resources.