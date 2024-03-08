International

European Commission President Announces Launch Of Humanitarian Sea Corridor To Gaza

European Commission President announces a groundbreaking initiative: a charity ship to set sail for Gaza as part of a pilot operation testing a new humanitarian sea corridor.

A
Associated Press (AP)
March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
European Commission president reveals plans for a humanitarian sea corridor to Gaza.
info_icon

The European Commission president says that a charity ship will leave for Gaza Friday as part of a pilot operation to test a new humanitarian sea corridor delivering aid directly from Cyprus to the Palestinian enclave.

Ursula von der Leyen said the EU, together with the US, the United Arab Emirates and other involved partner countries are launching the sea corridor to deliver large quantities of aid to Gaza that faces a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

She told reporters in a joint news conference with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides that the corridor will open as early as Sunday, preceded by Friday's pilot voyage by the charity Open Arms.

Tags

Humanitarian Aid

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement