EU Calls For Hungary 'Boycott' After 'Rogue Diplomacy', Ukraine War Stance Irks Diplomats

The European Union has called for a meeting of the regional bloc's foreign and defence ministers. However, this meeting will be held without Hungary - the current president of the EU.
The meeting, called by EU's most senior diplomat Josep Borell, comes an a "boycott" of Hungary and its "rogue diplomacy" following Prime Minister Viktor Orban's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Borell took to social media platform X to announce the meetings, which were scheduled to be held in Budapest, will now be held in Brussels.
Borell added that during the foreign minister's meeting on Monday, "EU member states overwhelmingly criticised Hungary’s lack of sincere and loyal cooperation."
In order to condemn Hungary's meeting with Putin, the senior EU diplomat stated that Orban's actions should have consequences and that "we have to send a signal, even if it is a symbolic signal".
Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency on July 1, 2024. After taking over, PM Viktor Orban carried out unannounced meetings in Ukraine, Russia and China to meet with leaders Zelenskyy and Putin.
The Hungarian leader also cut his visit to the NATO Wahsington Summit to meet with former US President Donald Trump on behalf of the EU.
His actions as the EU leader have irked diplomats who believe that the EU should stand as a "Whole" rather than one agent acting alone. As per Radek Sikorski, Poland’s foreign minister, Orban and the EU presidency are meant to be a spokesperson for the agreed EU position as opposed to national interest.
Hungary Calls Out 'Childish Behaviour'
In response to Borell's decision to trip Budepest of the key meeting, Hungary has stated that the EU response over Orban's meeting has been a "childish" one.
Following Borell's decision, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said - "What a fantastic response they have come up with. I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings, but it feels like being in a kindergarten."
In the ongoing dispute, Slovakia is the only EU member to have backed Hungary and its stance.