'Very Heavy Tesla Obligations': Elon Musk's India Visit Delayed|Details Inside

Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's scheduled two-day visit to India, where he was expected to announce Tesla plans for the growing Indian market, has been delayed. As per the previous schedule, Musk was set to visit India on April 21 and 22 and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Taking it to the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Musk said, "Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year."
Advertisement
Why is Musk's India visit delayed?
According to the Tesla CEO, his visit to India had to be delayed due to "very heavy Tesla obligations".
As per reports, the reason behind the change in schedule is a crucial conference call on April 23 in the United States where Musk will have to answer questions about Tesla's first quarter performance.
What all were expected from Musk's visit to India?
With Tesla CEO Elon Musk's visit to the country, India got high hopes on his announcement of an investment of $2-3 billion to build a factory for entry-level cars for the Indian market. Recently, the government announced a policy lowering high tariffs on imported cars if firms invest locally.
Advertisement
Besides the big Tesla announcement, Musk was also expected to unveil plans to introduce Starlink in India, a satellite network that provides high-speed internet connection.
Musk was also scheduled to meet Indian space tech startups during his visit. Startups like Skyroot Aerospace, Dhruva Space, Piersight, and Digantara for reportedly received Centre's invitations for talks with the SpaceX CEO in New Delhi.