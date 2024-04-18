'Certainly Support...': What US Said On Elon Musk's Call For A Permanent UNSC Seat For India

Following Elon Musk's call for India to get a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, the US has extended its support towards the need for urgent reforms across the UN and its agencies.
In January, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that it was "absurd" that India did not have a permanent seat at the UN Security Council. The tech mogul further accused the nations with "excess power" of being unwilling to relinquish their power.
"At some point, there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies. Problem is that those with excess power don't want to give it up. India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd," stated Musk on social media platform X.
Musk also called for African representation at the UNSC and a permanent seat for the continent.
Taking notice of Musk's call, the United States has stated that it supports to need for urgent reforms in the UN, including the Security Council in order to reflect a 21st century world.
"The President has spoken about this before in his remarks to the UN General Assembly, and the Secretary has alluded to this as well. We certainly support reforms to the UN institution, including the Security Council, to make it reflective of the 21st-century world that we live in," stated Vedant Patel, the deputy spokesperson for the US State Department.
The UNSC consists of 15 member states of which five members - the United Kingdom, United States, France, Russia and China - are permanent members. Along with these nations are 10 non-permanent member states elected for a term of two years.
The non-permanent members of the UNSC are elected by the General Assembly. India has long sought a permanent seat at the UNSC with the aim to become the voice for the global south.