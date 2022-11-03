Elon Musk's Twitter: Manager Sleeps On Floor, Employees Work Round The Clock; Firing Threat Still Simmers

How employee-friendly is Twitter post Elon Musk's USD 44 billion acquisition? Well, to answer that question, we have an image with us shared by a Twitter employee herself.

The image is of Twitter's director of product management Esther Crawford who was seen sleeping on the office floor after working overtime in order to meet the stringent deadlines.

She was clicked wrapped in a sleeping bag and an eye mask behind a table and some chairs in her office..

Product manager for Twitter Spaces Evan Jones posted the picture with the caption, "When you need something from your boss at Elon twitter."

Ms Crawford retweeted the photo with the caption, "When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork.

She wrote on Twitter, "Since some people are losing their minds I'll explain: doing hard things requires sacrifice (time, energy, etc).I have teammates around the world who are putting in the effort to bring something new to life so it's important to me to show up for them & keep the team unblocked."

In another tweet, she said, "I work with amazingly talented & ambitious people here at Twitter and this is not a normal moment in time. We are less than 1wk into a massive business & cultural transition. People are giving it their all across all functions: product, design, eng, legal, finance, marketing, etc."

"We are #OneTeam and we use the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWork to show it, which is why I retweeted with #SleepWhereYouWork - a cheeky nod to fellow Tweeps. We've been in the midst of a crazy public acquisition for months but we keep going & I'm so proud of our strength & resilience," she added.

Extended work hours after Musk's aquisition

According to several reports, work hours have got extended for all the employess since Musk became the sole operator of the microblogging site. Some media suggest that Twitter managers have been told to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week.

According to a New York Post report, Mr Musk has asked workers to "literally work 24/7 to meet the deadlines for an overhaul of Twitter's user verification process."

Simmering threat of job cuts

The New York Post report also very explicitly sheds light on the employees' predicament as they are afraid of losing their jobs if they're unable to complete the project by the end of the week and that too without any warning or severance package.

Musk's intention of laying off workers at Twitter became very clear right from the day one when he fired Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal, policy chief Vijaya Gadde, along with Twitter CFO Ned Segal.

Even though the scale of the layoffs is yet to be divulged, it has been reported that he has ordered the cuts across the company. Twitter currently has around 7,500 employees.

The chief executive of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management Ross Gerber, told NYT that he was told by Jared Birchall, the head of Mr. Musk’s family office, that layoffs were coming at Twitter.

“I was told to expect somewhere around 50 percent of people will be laid off,” he said.

As per some reports, the employees, who have been working at Twitter before Musk took over, have also been asked to justify their work and their team's work, and to explain their value to the company, the report added.