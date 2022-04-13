Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Egypt: 10 Dead Including 4 French, 1 Belgian After Bus Collides With Truck On Highway

According to the provincial authorities five Egyptians were killed in the crash along with the tourists. At least 14 others were injured, including eight from France and six from Belgium.

Egypt: 10 Dead Including 4 French, 1 Belgian After Bus Collides With Truck On Highway
Representational Image AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 4:00 pm

A tourist bus collided with a truck on a highway in southern Egypt and burst into flames on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people including four French and a Belgian, authorities said.

The crash happened some 55 kilometers (34 miles) south of the ancient city of Luxor, as it was travelling to the temples of Esna on the west bank of the Nile River, provincial authorities said in a statement. 

Along with the tourists, five Egyptians were killed in the crash. At least 14 others were injured, including eight from France and six from Belgium, they said.

Related stories

Trains Collide In Southern Egypt, At Least 32 Killed

Truck Crashes Into Bus Outside Cairo, Leaving 18 Dead, 5 Hurt: Officials

Many bodies were charred, and the injured suffered from burns, bruises and fractures, according to a health official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

Wednesday's accident came five days after a bus crashed on a highway near the Red Sea, killing three including two Polish tourists.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. The crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

Egypt's official statistics agency says there were around 10,000 road accidents in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, leaving over 3,480 dead. In 2018, there were 8,480 car accidents, causing over 3,080 deaths.

Tags

International Egypt Bus Crash Accident Bus Accident Bus Truck Tourists Highway
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar

After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC