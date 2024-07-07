International

‘Democracy Not In Good Health In World Today’: Pope Francis Warning To ‘Populists’

Pope Francis warned against "ideological temptations and populists" on the day that France holds the second round of a snap parliamentary vote.

Pope Francis has deplored state of democracy in world today
In a stern warning to "populists" during a short visit to Trieste in Italy's northeast, Pope Francis has deplored the state of democracy on Sunday.

This comes head of Pope Francis 12-day trip to Asia, which is the longest of his papacy.

"Democracy is not in good health in the world today," Pope Francis said during a speech at the city's convention centre to close a national Catholic event, AFP reported.

Pope Francis as per the report also pope warned against "ideological temptations and populists" on the day that France holds the second round of a snap parliamentary vote that looks set to see the far right National Rally party take the largest share of the vote.

"Ideologies are seductive. Some people compare them to the Pied Piper of Hamelin: they seduce but lead you to deny yourself," he said in reference to the German fairytale, as per the report.

Ahead of last month's European parliament elections, bishops in several countries also warned about the rise of populism and nationalism, with far-right parties already holding the reins to power in Italy, Hungary and the Netherlands, the above report mentioned.

Pope Francis also urged people to "move away from polarisations that impoverish" and hit out at "self-referential power", report stated.

After Venice in April and Verona in May, the half-day trip to Trieste, a city of 200,000 inhabitants on the Adriatic Sea that borders Slovenia, marked the third one within Italy this year for the 87-year-old pontiff, who has suffered increasing health problems in recent years, it added.

Pope France Francis since travelling to the French city of Marseille in September 2023, has limited himself to domestic travel.

However, Pope Francis as per the report plans to spend nearly two weeks in Asia in September visiting Indonesia, Singapore and the islands of Papua New Guinea and East Timor.

Pope Francis as per the report arrived in Trieste shortly before 9:00 am and was due to meet with various groups from the religious and academic spheres, along with migrants and the disabled.

Pope Francis visit is due to conclude with a mass in the city's main public square before he departs for the Vatican in the early afternoon, the report mentioned.

