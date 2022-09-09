Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Visits JMSDF Base At Yokosuka In Japan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) base at Yokosuka and a warship, a day after holding talks with his Japanese counterpart to bolster bilateral defence cooperation.

Rajnath Singh in Japan
Rajnath Singh in Japan Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 8:56 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) base at Yokosuka and a warship, a day after holding talks with his Japanese counterpart to bolster bilateral defence cooperation.

The JMSDF conducts patrol and surveillance and training on a daily basis to protect the safe and free use of oceans as the lifeline of Japan surrounded by the sea, according to Japan's defence ministry website.

Sharing some photographs of his visit, the defence minister's office tweeted that Singh visited the JMSDF base at Yokosuka. He also boarded JS Kumano, a Mogami-class frigate.

India on Thursday extended its support to Japan's plans of expanding and modernising its defence forces, including "counterstrike capabilities", in an apparent bid to deter an aggressive China.

A joint statement issued after the second India-Japan 2+2 foreign and defence ministerial meeting here said that the Japanese side expressed its determination to fundamentally reinforce Japan’s defence capabilities within the next five years and secure a substantial increase of the country's defence budget needed to effect it.

During the meeting, New Delhi and Tokyo agreed to further enhance their security and defence cooperation, including holding the first Air Force fighter exercises, as they reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based global order that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, amidst China's aggressive moves in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

The foreign ministers and defence ministers of the two countries emphasised the need for all countries to seek peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law without resorting to threats or use of force or any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo.

Japan's defence ministry website states the country's trade requires stability of maritime security and an international order since it depends heavily on foreign resources, foreign food and overseas markets that rely on sea lanes of communication for over 90% of its trade.

Related stories

Rajnath Singh Unveils Statue Of Former UP CM Kalyan Singh

Rajnath Singh Thanks Russian Defence Minister Over Detention Of IS Bomber Planning To Target India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Leave For Tashkent On Tuesday To Attend SCO Meet

However, it notes, that there exist challenges to the free use of oceans and freedom of navigation, such as unilateral assertions of countries’ rights which are incompatible with the existing international order, frequent occurrence of piracy, terror and smuggling at sea.

"The international community is deepening interdependence among nations in a coordinated fashion on these issues," the website states.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

International Defense Minister Rajnath Singh China's Aggressive Moves Air Force Fighter Exercises Yokosuka Bilateral Defense Cooperation Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) Base Strategic Indo-Pacific Region
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  