Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis

The growing issue of antibiotic resistance is responsible for nearly 5 million deaths worldwide each year. However, it's not just bacteria that pose a threat—fungal infections are also developing resistance to treatments, prompting some researchers to label this a "silent pandemic."
Norman van Rhijn, a molecular biologist at the University of Manchester, points out that fungal infections and antifungal resistance are frequently overlooked in global health discussions.
"The threat of fungal pathogens and antifungal resistance, even though it is a growing global issue, is being left out of the debate," van Rhijn remarked.
In September, the United Nations will convene a meeting in New York City to tackle antimicrobial resistance, focusing on resistant bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites. Van Rhijn, along with other international scientists, is advocating for a more comprehensive approach that goes beyond just bacteria.
Currently, fungal infections impact 6.5 million people annually and lead to 3.8 million deaths. Diseases like Aspergillus fumigatus, which targets the lungs, and Candida, responsible for yeast infections, pose serious risks, particularly to individuals with weakened immune systems and older adults.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified these pathogens as top global health priorities. Dr. van Rhijn highlighted, "Most people agree that resistant bacterial infections constitute a significant part of the AMR (antimicrobial resistance) problem. However, many drug resistance problems over the past decades have also been the result of invasive fungal diseases largely underrecognized by scientists, governments, clinicians and pharmaceutical companies."
Treating fungal infections is difficult because fungi share structural similarities with animals, making it challenging to develop drugs that target fungi without damaging human cells. Currently, there are only four classes of antifungal drugs available, and resistance to these treatments is on the rise.
Van Rhijn's team also raises concerns about agricultural practices contributing to the problem. Fungicides used in farming can lead to cross-resistance in fungi that infect humans. The team emphasizes the need for a balanced approach that protects crops while also addressing fungal infections.
The upcoming UN meeting is viewed as a critical opportunity to launch a global effort to address antimicrobial resistance, with fungi being an essential part of the discussion.
The researchers emphasized in the end of the study, "No microbe should be left behind."
The study was published in The Lancet.