Cuban Envoy To India Says Ukraine Crisis Must Be Seen In Light Of NATO Expansion

Cuban envoy to India Alejandro Simancas Marin on Monday said the situation in Ukraine needs to be looked at in light of the threat created by the expansion of NATO, even as he stressed on the importance of peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue. Interacting with journalists at the Press Club of India here, he said the Cuban position is one of defending international law. He said the Ukraine conflict should be seen in the context of the threat and challenges created by the expansion of NATO to the east to the borders of Russia.



"It is difficult to make a serious assessment of the situation without looking at the back years when NATO decided to go to east. Cuban position has remained same... we have been warning of the threat created by the expansion of NATO," he said. "We are against war and for peace, for a solution through a dialogue in a peaceful manner," Marin said. He also slammed the economic blockade by the US on Cuba as "illegal", even while pitching for normalisation of ties with the US. Marin also called for deepening of economic ties with India and said with the Covid pandemic waning, Cuba-India trade ties must be strengthened.

PTI INPUTS