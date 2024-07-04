Crocodile Attack In Australia: Missing 12-Year-Old Girl's Remains Found

The remains of a 12-year-old girl who was attacked a by Crocodile in Australia have been found. As per the police, based on the remains, it has been confirmed that the girl was attacked by a crocodile.
The remains of the girl were found after a two day search in Australia's Northern Territory. The girl was reported missing around 5:30 PM local time after she went swimming in Mango Creek.
The minor girl, who has not been named, was on holiday with her family when they visited the creek in Nganmarriyanga, an Aboriginal community in the Daly River region of Australia.
Police told ABC Radio that a black crocodile had been spotted in the immediate area. After two days of searching, the police have confirmed that the girl was attacked by a crocodile.
"This is devastating news for the family, the community and everyone involved in the search," stated Senior Sergeant Erica Gibson of the Northern Territory Police, adding that the recovery of the body was "particularly gruesome, and a sad outcome".
The Senior Sergeant has added that efforts to try and trap the crocodile will continue and added that this incident was a "salient reminder" that waterways in the Northern Territory "can always have crocodiles in them".
In the Northern Territory, which has land areas six times the size of Britain , there are over 100,000 crocodiles present. These crocodiles can grow upto 20 ft long. Despite the large number of crocodiles, fatal attacks in the region have been rare.