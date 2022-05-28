Saturday, May 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

China Reaches Out To Pacific Island Nations

The development is being keenly watched by Australia and United States as they fear that China could be laying the groundwork for an eventual military presence in Pacific region.

China Reaches Out To Pacific Island Nations
Chinas Foreign Minister Wang Yi.(File photo) AP photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 May 2022 2:43 pm

China's foreign minister met with the leaders of Samoa on Saturday on the third stop of an island-hopping tour aimed at deepening China's ties with the Pacific Island nations.

The two sides signed an economic and technical cooperation agreement, a handover certificate for an arts and culture center and the Samoa–China Friendship Park, and an exchange of letters for a fingerprint laboratory for the police, a Samoan government news release said.

Australia and the United States are closely watching the 10-day trip by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, fearful that China could be laying the groundwork for an eventual military presence in the region that would extend its reach farther into the Pacific. China says its development of economic and security ties with Pacific Island nations doesn't pose a threat to others.

Related stories

 China And Russia Veto New UN Security Council Sanctions On North Korea

China And Russia Warplanes Hover Over Japan Skies Amid Quad Summit

Quad Leaders Rollout Indo-Pacific Maritime Monitoring Amid China’s Aggressive Overtures

Wang, who arrived from Kiribati on Friday night and left for Fiji on Saturday afternoon, met with Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and paid a courtesy call on head of state Tuimalealiifano Va'aletoa Sualauvi II. 

His delegation included representatives of China's Commerce Ministry and international development agency.

Fiame and Wang discussed climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and security issues, the Samoan release said. 

It described China as a key development partner for Samoa, providing infrastructure for health, education and government, human resource development, sports development and technical assistance in agriculture. 

In Fiji, Wang will host a meeting with Pacific Island foreign ministers and hopes to win the endorsement of 10 Pacific nations for a sweeping agreement that would cover everything from security to fisheries. He started his trip on Thursday in the Solomon Islands.
 

Tags

International China Pacific Region Wang Yi Chinese Foreign Minister Australia United States(US) Bilateral Ties COVID-19 Fiji Solomon Islands
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup Hockey: Check Full Schedule

Asia Cup Hockey: Check Full Schedule

UCL Final: Liverpool Vs Real Madrid - Preview

UCL Final: Liverpool Vs Real Madrid - Preview