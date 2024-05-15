International

Over 100 Wildfires Burning In Canada; Smoke Reaches US Prompting Air Quality Alerts | Top Points

With wildfires season ablaze, Canada has reported over 100 active wildfires across various provinces of the country. However, as Canada continues to battle these active wildfires, the smoke has started to crossover into the United States.

AP
Canada Wildfires Photo: AP
With wildfires season ablaze, Canada has reported over 100 active wildfires across various provinces of the country. As per the latest updates, Around 141 wildfires are active, of which, at least 90 have been reported from British Columbia and Alberta provinces.

Of the 141 wildfires, 37 have been labelled as "out of control" by Canadian authorities. As Canada continues to extinguish these fires, the smoke from them have crossed the border into the United States, prompting the first air quality alerts across states.

Air Quality Alerts, Mass Evacuations And More | Top Developments For Canada Wildfires

  • 37 wildfires have been labelled as "out of control". As per officials, the latest wildfires, which started on Friday in British Columbia has spread to 4,200 acres.

  • Due to the wildfires, thousands of residents have been urgently evacuated, especially in the town of Fort Nelson, and Fort Nelson Indian Reserve.

  • Due to the ongoing wildfires, the smoke has now crossed the border into the United States. Due to this, an air quality alert has been issued in the state of Minnesota.

  • As per local reports, smoke and haze from the wildfires are lingering over sections of North America across states such as Kansas, Nebraska, the Dakotas and Oklahoma. However, these states are yet to issue air quality alerts

  • As per ABC News, smoke also reached states from Montana to Wisconsin. However, Minnesota was the worst impacted.

  • The Canadian wildfires have also caused a major surge in oil prices. One of the major reasons for this is due to the wildfires threatening Canadian oil sands, such as Fort McMurray, where production is around 3.3 million barrels per day.

