Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Canada To Throw Out 13.6M Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

13.6 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be thrown out by Canada because it couldn't find any takers for it either at home or abroad.

undefined
According to a new UK study, a single dose of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines have been found to cut Covid-19 transmission rates by up to half. Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 7:27 am

Canada is going to throw out about 13.6 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because it couldn't find any takers for it either at home or abroad.


 Canada signed a contract with AstraZeneca in 2020 to get 20 million doses of its vaccine, and 2.3 million Canadians received at least one dose of it, mostly between March and June 2021.


 Following concerns in the spring of 2021 about rare but potentially fatal blood clots from AstraZeneca, Canada focused on using its ample supplies of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. 


 In July 2021, Canada promised to donate the rest of its procured supply, about 17.7 million doses. But in a statement Tuesday, Health Canada said that despite efforts to meet that pledge, 13.6 million doses have expired and will have to be thrown out.


 "Due to limited demand for the vaccine and recipient country challenges with distribution and absorption, they were not accepted?" the statement said.


 In all, Canada donated 8.9 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine — 4.8 millon doses from its main supply and 4.1 million doses that it bought from the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme.

Related stories

'Withdraw Provocative Material': Indian High Commission In Canada On 'Kaali' Poster

Antibody Levels In Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccine Recipients May Decline After 2-3 Months: Lancet Study

After Canada, Germany Suspends Use Of Astrazeneca Vaccine For Under -60s


 About 85 per cent of Canadians are considered fully vaccinated, compared with 61 per cent of the world's population, and just 16 per cent of people living in the world's poorest countries.

Tags

International Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Infections Pfizer-BioNTech And Moderna COVAX Vaccine-sharing Programme Canada Fatal Blood Clots MRNA Vaccines Moderna
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Heavy Rains Cause Water-Logging In Several Goa Areas; Congress, GFP Seek Closure Of School, Colleges Till July 9

Heavy Rains Cause Water-Logging In Several Goa Areas; Congress, GFP Seek Closure Of School, Colleges Till July 9