Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Biden Admin Continues To Seek Expeditious Senate Confirmation Of Garcetti As US Envoy To India: WH

The White House continues to seek expeditious Senate confirmation of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the US' next ambassador to India, a presidential spokesperson has said.

Joe Biden and Eric Garcetti
Joe Biden and Eric Garcetti Photograph from Eric Garcettis Twitter account

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 8:28 am

The White House continues to seek expeditious Senate confirmation of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the US' next ambassador to India, a presidential spokesperson has said.

The Biden administration had in July 2021 announced the nomination of Garcetti as the next US Ambassador to India. However, Garcetti’s nomination is yet to receive confirmation from the US Senate.

“We continue to seek the expeditious confirmation of Mayor Garcetti -- that is important to this President, a priority to this President -- who was voted out of committee with strong bipartisan support to serve as Ambassador to India,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One flying President Joe Biden to Mexico on Thursday.

The Senate confirmation of Garcetti has been pending for more than a year now. His nomination was initially blocked by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley because of allegations of inappropriate behavior by one of his senior staffers.

Though the hold on his nomination has been lifted, the ruling Democrats are reluctant to bring his nomination for confirmation before the full Senate as they think they don’t have enough votes for it.

However, there have been no official comments from the Democratic Senate leadership in this regard. The White House maintains that Garcetti still has a chance.

“We don’t have any updates at this time. But, yes, this continues to be a priority for us,” Jean-Pierre said in response to a question.

“As Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, we have a crucial and consequential partnership with India,” she said.

Garcetti has been Mayor of Los Angeles since 2013.

(Inputs from PTI)

