Bangladesh Violence: Total Cases Against Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina Now At 76

Hasina has a total of 64 murder charges, seven allegations of crimes against humanity and genocide, three on abduction charges and two for other charges.

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
The total number of cases against deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has risen to 76 in Bangladesh, with five more cases being registered on her name for the killings and attempted murder of people during the anti-quota protests in Dhaka.

Till Wednesday night, four more cases had been registered against Hasina over three murders and an attempted murder case during the student-led protests and the subsequent unrest in the nation. This took the total number of cases to 75, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Other than the ousted PM, several former ministers including Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan, top police officers and at least three journalists have also been named in the cases.

Another murder case was filed against Hasina and 34 others in connection with the killing of Hasan Mahmud, a journalist and the president of the Dhaka south unit of the Bangladesh Nationalist Road Transport Workers Party.

The complaint was filed by Mahmud's wife Fatema with the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque's court in Dhaka on Thursday, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Other than Hasina, Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan, the accused persons also include former PM's adviser on private industry and investment Salman F Rahman, former jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, former environment minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury and former MP Shamim Osman.

With this, Hasina has a total of 64 murder charges, seven allegations of crimes against humanity and genocide, three on abduction charges and two for other charges.

The former Bangladesh PM and 30 others booked for the death of a grocery shop owner -- Mizanur Rahman -- during the protests in Dhaka's Banasree on July 19.

Rahman's father Kamal Hossain had filed the case with the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain, who asked the Khilgaon Police Station to register it as a first information report (FIR) against Hasina.

The same, another FIR was registered by the OC of the same police station for the death of a 14-year-old Ashiqul Islam. In this case, Hasina and 26 others were named accused by Islam's mother Arisha Afroz.

Then, the third case was filed against Sheikh Hasina and 70 others for the attempted murder of a Dhaka Bar Association lawyer during the anti-quota protest on July 18.

The deposed PM, three local journalists and 130 others were booked in the murder case on Md Shaheed in Bogura. The 35-year-old deceased was shot dead on August 4, a day before Hasina resigned and fled Dhaka.

Since then, multiple cases have been registered against Hasina, who is currently in a safe house in an unknown location in India.

Following Hasina's fall, 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took the lead of the interim government after his name was recommended to be the Chief Advisor by the students movement.

Notably, more than 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the violence that erupted across the nation after Hasina's government collapsed, taking the total death toll to more than 600 since the massive anti-quota protests sparked outrage in mid-July.

