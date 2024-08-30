International

Australian Mining Company Boss Wants To Hold Employees 'Captive' All Day Long

Mineral Resources' head office in Perth features a restaurant, a gym, and even nine staff psychologists, all designed to keep employees on-site throughout the workday.

workplace
workplace (representative image)
info_icon

Chris Ellison, Managing Director of Australian mining company Mineral Resources, expressed frustration over staff leaving the office to buy coffee and said that he wants to "hold them captive all day long".

Ellison, who has instituted a strict no work-from-home policy, revealed that the company has invested heavily in on-site amenities to discourage staff from stepping out during work hours.

Mineral Resources' head office in Perth features a restaurant, a gym, and even nine staff psychologists, all designed to keep employees on-site throughout the workday.

Ellison's remarks underscored his desire to maximize office presence, stating wants to "hold them captive all day long...I don't want them leaving the building."

Ellison's focus on in-office work is also driven by financial concerns. He noted that the costs associated with employees leaving the building, even for something as small as a coffee run, were significant.

"The industry cannot afford it. We can't have people working three days a week and picking up five days a week pay - or four days," he asserted.

In line with his commitment to in-office work, Mineral Resources has also introduced a large on-site day-care center to accommodate up to 105 children.

This facility aims to provide further incentives for parents to work at the office, offering convenience with on-site childcare, medical services, and other benefits.

According to BBC, Ellison said, "Another reason for them to come in and enjoy work," and added, "Drop their little tykes off next door. We have doctors on board and nurses who are going to feed them, but mum and dad will be working in our office."

Ellison’s stance aligns with a broader trend among some corporate leaders.

Last week, the head of London-based smartphone manufacturer Nothing announced a shift to fully office-based work, citing similar reasons for the change.

In his all-staff email, the Nothing CEO acknowledged the controversy but emphasized that a remote or hybrid model did not suit their business needs.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  2. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
  3. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root Leads England Revival Against Sri Lanka On Opening Day
  4. Delhi Premier League: 241-0! Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh Stitch 2nd Highest T20 Opening Stand
  5. Root Becomes Leading Test Century Maker Among Active Players; Equals Cook's England Record
Football News
  1. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  2. Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius Penalty Salvages A Point For Los Blancos
  3. Servette 2-1 Chelsea (2-3 Agg): Nkunku Penalty Enough For Conference League Qualification
  4. Girona 4-0 Osasuna: Bryan Gil On Target As Blanquivermells Earn First La Liga Win
  5. Champions League Holders Real Madrid To Face Liverpool And Handed Borussia Dortmund Reunion
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
  2. US Open: Botic Van De Zandschulp Stuns Carlos Alcaraz Under Arthur Ashe Lights
  3. Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit
  4. US Open 2024: Dominant Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Ena Shibahara
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Claims 50th Season Win To Advance At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Andhra Pradesh: Police Deny Reports Of Hidden Cameras In Girls Hostel Of Engineering College
  2. Gujarat: Heavy Rainfall, Floods And Waterlogged Roads
  3. Revanth Reddy Apologises For Remarks On K Kavitha's Bail After SC Rap: 'Taken Out Of Context'
  4. Life Term For Anti-National Posts, Up To Rs 8 Lakh For Influencers Promoting Govt Schemes: UP's New Social Media Policy
  5. 'My Popularity Down, Not BJP's', Says Manipur CM But Rejects Idea Of Resigning Over Ethnic Clashes
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  2. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  3. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  4. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  5. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
World News
  1. Australian Mining Company Boss Wants To Hold Employees 'Captive' All Day Long
  2. 12 Family Members, Including 9 Children, Killed As Landslide Hits House In Pakistan
  3. Kid, 4, Invited Again By Israeli Museum After Smashing 3,500-Year-Old Jar
  4. 'Next Question': Harris On Trump's Racial Attack In First Major Presidential Campaign Interview
  5. One Of Ukraine's Western-Donated F-16 Warplanes Crashes
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin