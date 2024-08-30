Australian Mining Company Boss Wants To Hold Employees 'Captive' All Day Long

Chris Ellison, Managing Director of Australian mining company Mineral Resources, expressed frustration over staff leaving the office to buy coffee and said that he wants to "hold them captive all day long".
Ellison, who has instituted a strict no work-from-home policy, revealed that the company has invested heavily in on-site amenities to discourage staff from stepping out during work hours.
Mineral Resources' head office in Perth features a restaurant, a gym, and even nine staff psychologists, all designed to keep employees on-site throughout the workday.
Ellison's remarks underscored his desire to maximize office presence, stating wants to "hold them captive all day long...I don't want them leaving the building."
Ellison's focus on in-office work is also driven by financial concerns. He noted that the costs associated with employees leaving the building, even for something as small as a coffee run, were significant.
"The industry cannot afford it. We can't have people working three days a week and picking up five days a week pay - or four days," he asserted.
In line with his commitment to in-office work, Mineral Resources has also introduced a large on-site day-care center to accommodate up to 105 children.
This facility aims to provide further incentives for parents to work at the office, offering convenience with on-site childcare, medical services, and other benefits.
According to BBC, Ellison said, "Another reason for them to come in and enjoy work," and added, "Drop their little tykes off next door. We have doctors on board and nurses who are going to feed them, but mum and dad will be working in our office."
Ellison’s stance aligns with a broader trend among some corporate leaders.
Last week, the head of London-based smartphone manufacturer Nothing announced a shift to fully office-based work, citing similar reasons for the change.
In his all-staff email, the Nothing CEO acknowledged the controversy but emphasized that a remote or hybrid model did not suit their business needs.