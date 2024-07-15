International

A Suspected Attack By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Strikes A Ship In The Red Sea

The US Central Command said in a statement on Sunday that its forces destroyed two uncrewed Houthi aerial vehicles and an uncrewed surface vessel in the Red Sea.

AP
Houthi supporters attend rally in support of Palestine | Photo: AP
info_icon

A suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the Red Sea on Monday, as a new US aircraft carrier approached the region to provide security for the key international trade route that has been under assault since the Israel-Hamas war erupted nine months ago.

The captain of the ship reported being attacked by three small vessels, two of which were crewed and another uncrewed, off the coast of Al Hudaydah, Yemen, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said.

A US fighter aircraft taking off to attack Yemen-based, Iran-backed Houthis. - null
Explained: Why Have US And UK Struck Houthis In Yemen, How Iran's Proxies Pushed Middle East To Brink Of War?

BY Madhur Sharma

The “reported unmanned small craft collided with the vessel twice and the 2 manned small craft fired at the vessel", the UKMTO reported. ”The vessel conducted self-protection measures, after 15 minutes the small craft aborted the attack."

The captain later reported two separate waves of missile attacks, approximately 45 minutes apart, that exploded in close proximity to the vessel. The ship, whose name and flag were not released, and all crew are reported safe, the UKMTO said in a warning to mariners.

Houthi rebels in Yemen detained four UN staffers in 2021 and 2023 as well. - AP
Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain At Least 9 UN Staffers For Unspecified Reasons, Says Officials

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

The Houthis did not immediately comment. However, it can take hours or even days before they acknowledge carrying out an attack.

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is approaching the Middle East to replace the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which spent months in the Red Sea to counter the Houthis.

Houthi rebels in Yemen attack a Greek-owned ship in the Red Sea. | - null
Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Boat-Borne Attack Against Greek-Owned Ship In Red Sea

BY Associated Press

The US Central Command said in a statement on Sunday that its forces destroyed two uncrewed Houthi aerial vehicles and an uncrewed surface vessel in the Red Sea.

The rebels have targeted more than 70 vessels by firing missiles and drones in their campaign that has killed four sailors. They seized one vessel and sank two since November.

In June, the number of Houthi attacks on merchant vessels increased to levels not seen since December, according to the Joint Maritime Information Centre, a coalition which is overseen by the US Navy.

US-led airstrikes have targeted the Houthis since January, with a series of strikes on May 30 killing at least 16 people and wounding 42 others, the rebels say.

The Houthis maintain that their attacks target ships linked to Israel, the United States or Britain as part of the rebels' support for the militant group Hamas in its war against Israel. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the war — including some bound for Iran, which backs the Houthis.

Last week, the Houthis said they launched missiles at a US-flagged container ship in the Gulf of Aden, marking what authorities acknowledged as the rebels' longest-range attack yet on a US-flagged vessel near the Arabian Sea. The JMIC identified the ship as the Maersk Sentosa. Maersk, a Danish firm that is the world's biggest shipping company, confirmed to The Associated Press that its vessel had been targeted.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Indian Cricket Has Lot Of Depth But Transition Should Be Gradual, Says Vikram Rathour
  3. Pakistan At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Bangladesh Women At Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures
  5. Lanka Premier League: Shadab Khan Opens Up On Purple Patch After Brief Struggling Spell
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Germany's Thomas Muller Calls Time On 14-Year International Career
  2. Euro 2024 Tops And Flops: Yamal Sparkles, France Frustrated And Ronaldo Fluffs Lines
  3. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America: Scaloni Commends Messi's Argentina Commitment
  4. Lionel Scaloni Pleased To See Angel Di Maria Get Fairytale Ending As Argentina Retain Copa America
  5. Gary Neville Blasts England's Familiar Possessional Struggles After Euro 2024 Agony
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Kate Makes Rare Public Appearance, Crowns Carlos Gentlemen’s Singles Champion
  2. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Novak Djokovic In Final To Retain Title - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  5. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia
  2. Delhi Airport To Get Its First 24-Hour Liquor Shop At Terminal-3 For Domestic Travellers
  3. Day In Pics: July 15, 2024
  4. AAP Rejects Tihar Jail Admn Claim That Arvind Kejriwal Is ‘Fine’, Says ‘He Is Pushed To Death’
  5. Kerala Rains: Red Alert In Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod; Holiday For Schools In 7 Districts
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  2. Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Singh Arrested By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case: Report
  3. 'There Is No Truth': Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  4. Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Had Only Four Days To Learn The Steps Of 'Tauba Tauba'
  5. Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges
US News
  1. Bucket-List Travel: Why Now Is The Best Time To Visit THESE Places
  2. Who Was The Former Fire Chief Who Lost His Life In The Trump Rally Shoot In Butler?
  3. Are Grocery Stores The Right Place For Ammunition Vending Machines?
  4. Severe Weather In Chicago And Indiana, Thunderstorm And Tornado Warnings Issued
  5. 'I'm Supposed To Be Dead': Donald Trump Recalls Surviving 'Surreal' Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. Euro Cup 2024: Germany Reports 170 Arrests And 2,340 Offences, Fewer Than Expected
  2. A Suspected Attack By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Strikes A Ship In The Red Sea
  3. UK Police, Charities Fear Rise In Domestic Violence After England's Loss In Euros 2024 Final
  4. Bucket-List Travel: Why Now Is The Best Time To Visit THESE Places
  5. Humans Vs Machine: Why Use Of AI In Weaponry Has Sparked Debate
Latest Stories
  1. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
  2. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  3. Pakistan Govt To Ban Imran Khan's Party For Alleged 'Anti-state Activities'
  4. Gujarat: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway; 8 Injured
  5. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Thank Indian Embassy For Emergency Certificates Amid Robbery Incident In Italy
  6. 'Guy From Punjab Making History In Canada': Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show
  7. Watch: BTS' Jin Carries The Olympic Torch In Paris Ahead Of Summer Olympics 2024
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia