International

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain At Least 9 UN Staffers For Unspecified Reasons, Says Officials

Mayyun Organisation for Human Rights also confirmed the UN staffers detention and said that other aid group employees were also held by the Houthis.

AP
Houthi rebels in Yemen detained four UN staffers in 2021 and 2023 as well. Photo: AP
info_icon

At least nine Yemeni employees of the United Nations agencies have been detained by the Houthi rebels under unspecific circumstances, authorities said on Friday.

It is also likely that others who were working for aid groups might also have been taken. This comes amid the rising financial pressure and airstrikes on the Yemen's Houthi rebels from a US-led coalition.

Notably, the Houthis seized Yemen's capital of Saana nearly a decade ago and have been fighting a Saudi-led coalition shortly after that. The rebels have been targeting shippings throughout the Red Sea corridor over the Israel-Hamas war on the Gaza strip.

Regional officials confirmed the UN detentions to The Associated Press, saying that those held by the Houthi rebels include staff from the United Nations Human Rights agency, its development program, the World Food Program and one working of the office of special envoy. One of the official's wives has also been detained, they added.

Another unit, the Mayyun Organisation for Human Rights, also confirmed the UN staffers detention and said that other aid group employees were also held by the secretive rebel group.

According to them, the employees have been detained across the four provinces that the Houthis control -- Amran, Hodeida, Saada and Saana.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this dangerous escalation, which constitutes a violation of the privileges and immunities of United Nations employees granted to them under international law, and we consider it to be oppressive, totalitarian, blackmailing practices to obtain political and economic gains,” the organisation said in a statement.

Though Yemen's Houthi rebels and their associated media organisations ave not acknowledged the detention, Iranian-backed rebels planned to doe weekly mass demonstrations after noon prayers on Friday.

The reason or trigger behind the detentions is yet to be ascertained. However it is known that the Houthis have been struggling financially to support the economy of the provinces they hold. It was also indicated by their move to introduce a new coin into Yemen's currency, the riyal.

Yemen's government in exile in Aden, along with other nations, criticized the move as the Houthis turned to counterfeiting. Aden authorities also demanded all banks to move their headquarters there.

In an analysis published by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Yemeni journalist warned saying, "Internal tensions and conflicts could spiral out of control and lead Yemen into complete economic collapse."

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the United States planned on further increasing the pressure on the Houthi rebels by blocking their revenue sources, including a planned USD 1.5 billion Saudi payment to cover government employees' salaries in the rebel-held regions.

The war in Yemen has claimed the lives of more than 1,50,000 people, including fighters and civilians, creating on of the world's worst humanitarian disasters.

Notably, thousands have been imprisoned by the Houthi rebels during the war. The AP reported that some detainees were scorched with acid, forced to hang from their wrists and beaten with batons.

Previously, the secretive group detained four other UN employees -- two in 2021 and then another two in 2023 -- who still remain in their hold. The UN human rights agency in 2023 called these detentions a "profoundly alarming situation as it reveals a complete disregard for the rule of law."

Earlier on Thursday, the Houthi group announced conducting joint aerial attacks with an Iraqi group which targetted ships in Israel's port of Haifa but the Israel military have denied the claim.

According to a statement by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, the attacks were in retaliation for alleged Israeli actions in the Palestinian area of Rafah in Gaza.

(With AP inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ayodhya Consensus: 'Ram Saved Us, Ram Saved Democracy'
  2. Over 1,400 Delhi Govt School Students Qualified NEET-UG This Year, Says Atishi
  3. Indian Stock Market Touches Record High Days After Nosediving Due To LS Poll Results
  4. 'India's Voters Rebuke Modi': How Foreign Media Reacted To India Lok Sabha Election Results
  5. Stones Thrown At Vande Bharat Express In Kerala
Entertainment News
  1. Mona Singh On Venturing Into Comedy Horror genre With ‘Munjya’: True That Good Things Come To Those Who Wait
  2. Vishal Dadlani Says He Will Ensure A Job For CISF Woman Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut: Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'
  3. Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan On His Interfaith Marriage: Told My Father-In-Law Religion Wouldn’t Be A Problem
  4. Kartik Aaryan On Working With Triptii Dimri In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': She Is A Wonderful Artist
  5. Imran Khan Opens On His Plans To Move In With GF Lekha Washington After ‘Living Solo’ For Five Years
Sports News
  1. New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 14 Preview: Can NZ Dominate The Afghans?
  2. New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 14: When, Where To Watch
  3. PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: American Cricketer Accuses Haris Rauf Of Ball Tampering
  4. PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan's 'Pathetic Performance'
  5. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
World News
  1. Oklahoma City Set To Get America’s Tallest Building, Council Approves ‘Unlimited Height’ Request For Legends Tower
  2. Watch: Sunita Williams' 'Little Dance Party' As She Enters International Space Station On Her 3rd Trip
  3. WWII Veteran Robert Persichitti Dies While Travelling To Normandy For D-Day Commemoration; Less Than 1 Percent Of WWII Veterans Alive
  4. Israeli Strike Kills At Least 33 People At A Gaza School; The Military Claims Was Being Used By Hamas
  5. Four Indian Medical Students Drown In Russia
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: Modi Presented 'Vision For Next 25 Years'; PM Meets LK Advani, Ram Nath Kovind