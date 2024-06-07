Houthi Group Claims Joint Aerial Attack With Iraqi Group Against Israeli Ships To Protest Gaza War

Yemen's Houthi group on Thursday announced conducting joint aerial attacks with an Iraqi group which targetted ships in Israel's port of Haifa but the Israel military have denied the claim.
According to a statement by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, the attacks were in retaliation for alleged Israeli actions in the Palestinian area of Rafah in Gaza.
According to IANS report, Israeli military sources informed Xinhua news agency they were unaware of such an incident.
Witnesses from companies operating in Haifa reported normal port operations.
Sarea claimed one operation targeted two ships carrying military equipment, while another targeted a ship that allegedly violated a Houthi entry ban on Haifa port.
The spokesman warned of more operations against Israel.
The Houthi rebel group, controlling several cities in northern Yemen, began launching anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones targeting vessels they claim are Israeli-linked in the Red Sea since last November, purportedly in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
Yemen's Houthi Rebels Unveil Solid-Fuel 'Palestine' Missile Resembling Iranian Hypersonic
Yemen's Houthi rebels have unveiled a new, solid-fuel missile in their arsenal that resembles aspects of one earlier displayed by Iran that Tehran described as flying at hypersonic speeds.
The rebels fired its new “Palestine” missile, complete with a warhead painted like a Palestinian keffiyeh checkered scarf, at the southern Gulf of Aqaba port of Eilat in Israel on Monday. The attack set off air raid sirens but caused no reported damage or injuries.
Footage released by the Houthis late Wednesday showed the Palestine being raised on what appeared to be a mobile launcher and rising quickly into the air with plumes of white smoke coming from its engine. White smoke is common with solid-fuel missiles.
Solid-fuel missiles can be set up and fired faster than those containing liquid fuel. That's a key concern for the Houthis as their missile launch sites have been repeatedly targeted by US and allied forces in recent months over the rebels' attacks on shipping through the Red Sea corridor. One such strike hit the Houthis even before they were able to launch their missile.
(With AP inputs)