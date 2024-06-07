International

Houthi Group Claims Joint Aerial Attack With Iraqi Group Against Israeli Ships To Protest Gaza War

Israeli military sources informed Xinhua news agency they were unaware of such an incident.

AP
Houthi rebels in Yemen may be running through their supplies of drone swarms and anti-ship ballistic missiles Photo: AP
info_icon

Yemen's Houthi group on Thursday announced conducting joint aerial attacks with an Iraqi group which targetted ships in Israel's port of Haifa but the Israel military have denied the claim.

According to a statement by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, the attacks were in retaliation for alleged Israeli actions in the Palestinian area of Rafah in Gaza.

According to IANS report, Israeli military sources informed Xinhua news agency they were unaware of such an incident.

Witnesses from companies operating in Haifa reported normal port operations.

Sarea claimed one operation targeted two ships carrying military equipment, while another targeted a ship that allegedly violated a Houthi entry ban on Haifa port.

The spokesman warned of more operations against Israel.

The Houthi rebel group, controlling several cities in northern Yemen, began launching anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones targeting vessels they claim are Israeli-linked in the Red Sea since last November, purportedly in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Unveil Solid-Fuel 'Palestine' Missile Resembling Iranian Hypersonic

Yemen's Houthi rebels have unveiled a new, solid-fuel missile in their arsenal that resembles aspects of one earlier displayed by Iran that Tehran described as flying at hypersonic speeds.

The rebels fired its new “Palestine” missile, complete with a warhead painted like a Palestinian keffiyeh checkered scarf, at the southern Gulf of Aqaba port of Eilat in Israel on Monday. The attack set off air raid sirens but caused no reported damage or injuries.

Footage released by the Houthis late Wednesday showed the Palestine being raised on what appeared to be a mobile launcher and rising quickly into the air with plumes of white smoke coming from its engine. White smoke is common with solid-fuel missiles.

Solid-fuel missiles can be set up and fired faster than those containing liquid fuel. That's a key concern for the Houthis as their missile launch sites have been repeatedly targeted by US and allied forces in recent months over the rebels' attacks on shipping through the Red Sea corridor. One such strike hit the Houthis even before they were able to launch their missile.

(With AP inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maldives President Muizzu Invited To Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony
  2. Hyderabad: Jumping Signal, Speeding Car Hits Another Vehicle, Flips Multiple Times | Dramatic Footage
  3. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  4. Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session Pushed Ahead
  5. Air India Express To Operate Daily Direct Flights From Kolkata To Ghaziabad
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  2. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  3. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  4. Zoya Akhtar On 15 Years In Film Industry: 'This Is My Home'
  5. Suzanne Collins Is Releasing A New 'Hunger Games' Novel, 'Sunrise On The Reaping,' Next Year
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini 'Never Dreamed' Of First Roland Garros Final
  2. Germany At UEFA Euro 2024: Nagelsmann To Announce Final Squad After Greece Friendly Match
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Scotland Are Dark Horses For European Championship, Claims Pat Nevin
  4. Nimble Car: FIA Reveals Plans For Smaller Vehicles In New F1 2026 Regulations
  5. English Premier League Clubs Agree To New Financial Rules To Replace PSR
World News
  1. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  2. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
  3. At Least 6 People Die When A School Bus Plunges Into A River In Northwest Syria
  4. Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law
  5. 'France Will Never Forget': Emmanuel Macron At D-Day Celebrations; Biden, Zelenskyy Present, Russia Snubbed Of Invite
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Elections 2024 | June 6 Highlights: MCC Lifted; NCW Seeks Action Against CISF Officer Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win