A 3-Story Building Collapses In Central Pakistan, Killing 9 People And Injuring 2 Others

Rubble from the collapsed building also fell on nearby homes, wounding several people in Multan, a city in the eastern Punjab province, senior government official Rizwan Qadeer said.

Associated Press (AP)
March 12, 2024
A three-story residential building collapsed in central Pakistan early Tuesday, leaving nine people dead, authorities said.

He said the dead included four members from a family.

Building collapses are common in Pakistan, where many are poorly constructed with cheap building materials and safety guidelines are ignored to cut costs.

In June 2020, 22 people died when an apartment building collapsed in Karachi, the country's largest city.

