52 Minutes And No Mention Of Hostage Deal: Families Of Gaza Captives Furious At Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left families of Gaza hostages furious after failing to mention a hostage deal during his address to the US Congress. The Israeli leader spoke for a total of 52 minutes and not once did he mention a hostage swap or deal for their release.
Netanyahu's address was met with protests at the Capitol Hill, whom the PM referred to as "Iran's useful idiots". Additionally, dozens of Democrat leaders boycotted the address and refused to "entertain a war criminal".
During his Congress address, the Israeli leader presented Israel's stance in the war in Gaza and slammed all those who criticised Tel Aviv's actions since October 7, 2023.
Despite earning rapturous applause from American lawmakers, Netanyahu's address and visit were deemed controversial.
Families Of Hostages Left Furious After Netanyahu's Speech
Families of the remaining hostages in Gaza were left furious after Netanyahu's speech. As the war rages on, families of those held captive have demanded their immediate release and for an urgent hostage deal.
“The speech and applause won’t erase the one sad fact: The words ‘Deal Now!’ were absent from the prime minister’s address,” read a statement issued by The Hostage and Missing Families Forum in Israel.
Thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv's Hostage Square to watch the PM's address in Congress but many left disappointed.
Rather than mentioning a hostage deal and for the urgent release of all captives, Netanyahu said - “The war in Gaza could end tomorrow if Hamas surrenders, disarms and returns all the hostages. But if they don’t, Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas’ military capabilities, end its rule in Gaza and bring all our hostages home.”
Of the 250 people taken captive on October 7, 2023, over 100 are still being held captive by Hamas.
After the November truce, the number of hostages left in Gaza was narrowed down to around 130. However, as per the IDF, 30-40 hostages have been killed and are presumed dead.