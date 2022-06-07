Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

'We Strongly Encourage Respect & Tolerance For All Religions': UN Spokesperson Amid Row Over BJP Leaders' Prophet Remarks

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, the BJP had issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

'We Strongly Encourage Respect & Tolerance For All Religions': UN Spokesperson Amid Row Over BJP Leaders' Prophet Remarks
The United Nations AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 9:51 am

Amid sharp reaction from several Muslim nations over remarks by BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that “we strongly encourage respect and tolerance for all religions.” The spokesperson was responding to a question by a Pakistani journalist on the condemnation by several Muslim nations over remarks by BJP’s former national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal against the Prophet and the Secretary General’s response to it. “I've seen stories. I haven't seen the remarks themselves, but I mean, regardless, I can tell you that we strongly encourage respect and tolerance for all religions,” Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Monday at the daily press briefing. The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal as the row over their remarks against the Prophet escalated with protests from many Muslim countries. Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, the BJP had issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

Seeking to defuse a diplomatic row, spokespersons of the Indian Embassy in Qatar and Kuwait said on Sunday that the Ambassadors have "conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements. Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain and Afghanistan and the Maldives on Monday joined several Muslim nations to condemn the controversial remarks of BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed, stressing the importance of respecting all religious beliefs.

Related stories

Delhi Police Registers FIR After Nupur Sharma Alleges Death Threats Over Her Controversial Remarks

BJP Suspends Spokesperson Nupur Sharma After Remarks On Prophet Spark Outrage

BJP Denounces Insult Of Religious Personalities After Nupur Sharma's Comments On Prophet Spark Protests

Tags

International United Nations UN Prophet Row Nupur Sharma Prophet Mohammed BJP Naveen Kumar Jindal Government Of India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Need To Make Indian Banks, Currency Important Part Of International Trade, Supply Chain: PM Modi

Need To Make Indian Banks, Currency Important Part Of International Trade, Supply Chain: PM Modi