Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

 Imran Khan Threatens To Disclose Name Of Second Officer Involved In His Assassination Plot

Former PM Imran Khan alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Naseer were part of a sinister plot to assassinate him in the same way former Punjab governor Salman Taseer was killed in 2011 by a religious extremist. 

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 7:30 am

Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan on Wednesday threatened to disclose the name of a second military officer who he claimed monitored his “execution plan” from the control room along with Major General Faisal Naseer.

Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province on Thursday, where he was leading a protest march against the  Shehbaz Sharif government. 

Khan alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Naseer were part of a sinister plot to assassinate him in the same way former Punjab governor Salman Taseer was killed in 2011 by a religious extremist. 

“I will also disclose the name of the second officer who was sitting with Maj General Faisal in the control room from around 12 noon to 5 pm monitoring the execution of the plot (on Nov 3),” Khan tweeted.

Naseer is the chief of the counterintelligence wing of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

“I had discovered the assassination plot hatched against me almost two months ago & exposed it in public rallies in RYK (Rahim Yar Khan) on September 24 & Mianwali on October 7. Wazirabad assassination attempt followed the script," Khan said. 

Khan underwent surgery for bullet injuries at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday last and moved to his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. He is advised by the doctors to take rest for four to six weeks.

Punjab police have registered an FIR of the firing but did not include the name of the three suspects named by Khan. Interestingly in Punjab Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has a coalition government.   

Related stories

Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Demands Probe Into Imran Khan Attack Case

Imran Khan's Assassination Bid: Police In Pakistan's Punjab Province Finally Register FIR

Imran Khan's Party To Resume Long March On Wednesday Instead Of Tuesday

Tags

International Imran Khan Imran Khan Assassination Bid Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Major General Faisal Naseer  Shehbaz Sharif
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pragya Kapoor: ‘Maali’ Is A Cross Between A Cautionary Tale And A Retelling Of Our Own Realities

Pragya Kapoor: ‘Maali’ Is A Cross Between A Cautionary Tale And A Retelling Of Our Own Realities

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report