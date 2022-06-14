Desi Eatery 'Chai Pani' Named 'Most Outstanding' Restaurant In US

Indian street food eatery—'Chai Pani' has been chosen as the best restaurant in America.

Chai Pani, the Asheville eatery has been named America's most Outstanding Restaurant at the James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago on Monday, topping nominees such as Brennan's in New Orleans, mentioned a report in NDTV.

It stated that it was for the first time the honors were awarded in two years, after being canceled in 2020 and 2021so the foundation could remove systemic bias and as lockdowns to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus forced the temporary closure of many US restaurants.

The awards have also come at a time when people in America are paying the highest prices for food in four decades amid surging inflation that is threatening the broader economy, it mentioned

This year's award recipients and the nominee slate were more diverse to better reflect the makeup of the US. There was also more geographic variety, rather than years past when many winners came out of New York or Chicago, it added.

The menu at Chai Pani, whose name literally translates to tea and water, features Indian snacks called "chaat" that are known for a mix of spicy, sweet and tangy flavors, it said.

Dawn Padmore, vice president of awards, said the foundation did a "deep dive" on itself during its hiatus.

"Looking at the audience and seeing so many different people, it feels different," she said. "It's about reflecting the true diversity of the industry."

