Hub4Business

Two99: Catalyzing Digital Growth In The Education And Healthcare Sectors Through Expert Digital Marketing Strategies

With a proven track record of driving growth through innovative and AI-enabled marketing strategies, Two99 is positioned to solve the critical challenges that these industries face in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Arti Chaudhary, COO of Two99
Arti Chaudhary, COO of Two99
info_icon

Two99, a leading consortium of agencies specialising in advanced e-commerce, technology integration, vertical storytelling, and cybersecurity, is spearheading the transformation of the education and healthcare sectors. With a proven track record of driving growth through innovative and AI-enabled marketing strategies, Two99 is positioned to solve the critical challenges that these industries face in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Addressing the Digital Needs of Education

The education industry, particularly in online learning and student acquisition, is navigating through intense competition. Two99 understands the unique digital touchpoints needed to stand out in the saturated market of EdTech and higher education. From SEO-optimised content to high-impact social media strategies, the agency brings tailored solutions for student acquisition, lead generation, and competitive exam preparation. 

“Our deep experience in the education sector allows us to implement data-driven marketing strategies that not only boost brand visibility but also drive meaningful engagement. We have consistently enabled educational institutions to increase enrollments and build credibility in a highly competitive landscape,” said Arti Chaudhary, COO of Two99. 

Two99’s work with prestigious education clients such as GIIS, Euro Schools, and Queensland University demonstrates its expertise in shaping education brands to achieve significant growth in qualified leads and student retention rates.

Empowering Healthcare with Digital Expertise

In the healthcare industry, the challenges of increasing service awareness, patient acquisition, and engagement require specialised digital strategies. Two99 has excelled in building strong online presences for healthcare brands by leveraging local SEO, geo-targeted campaigns, and patient-centric content to boost reach and growth. 

The agency offers tailored solutions that include telemedicine marketing, personalised patient outreach, and community building to enhance patient loyalty and drive engagement. By implementing innovative email marketing and WhatsApp campaigns, Two99 has helped healthcare providers streamline communication and improve retention rates. 

“As healthcare services become increasingly digital, we see enormous potential for brands to connect meaningfully with patients. Our comprehensive approach ensures that healthcare providers reach the right audience and sustain long-term engagement,” Arti added.

Tailored Solutions for Consistent Growth

Two99’s expertise in digital marketing spans across diverse sectors, providing end-to-end solutions that ensure scalable growth. The agency’s unique AI-enabled marketing algorithms, community-building expertise, and personalised content strategies allow

education and healthcare brands to expand their reach, amplify their voice, and achieve measurable growth. Whether it’s crafting a full funnel campaign for JEE/NEET coaching or creating a holistic patient retention strategy, Two99 remains committed to solving industry-specific challenges with precision and innovation. 

About Two99

Two99 is a consortium of agencies specialising in e-commerce, technology integration, vertical storytelling, and cybersecurity. The agency drives growth and profitability by elevating user experiences, building engaged communities, and deploying efficient distribution strategies. With an AI-driven marketing engine, Two99 helps brands unlock their full potential in today’s digital landscape. For more information, visit www.two99.org

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Kiwis Dismiss Smriti, Shafali Inside Powerplay; IND-W 34/2 In 5 Overs
  2. IND-W Vs NZ-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Umpires Call Amelia Kerr Back After Bizarre Run-Out
  3. South Korea Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 11
  4. Indonesia Vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 12
  5. RSA-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits Hit Fifties In South Africa's 10-Wicket Win Over West Indies
Football News
  1. FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 3-3 NEUFC At Full-time; Herrera Gives Gaurs Equaliser
  2. FCG 3-3 NEUFC, ISL 2024-25: NorthEast Denied Win After FC Goa Find Stoppage Time Equaliser
  3. Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL Preview: Debutants Look To Build On Victory In Kolkata Derby
  4. Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Wary Of Holstein Kiel Threat Ahead Of Landmark Leverkusen Outing
  5. Champions League: Lille Loss A Reality Check For Real Madrid, Says Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti
Tennis News
  1. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
  2. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  3. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  4. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  5. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  2. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  3. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  4. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  5. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal: Protesting Doctors Call Off Total Ceasework, Threaten To Sit In Hunger Strike Next
  2. Udhayanidhi Subtly Retorts To Pawan Kalyan's Sanatan Dharma Comment On Tirupati Laddu Row | Details
  3. Kanpur Couple Cons Elderly In ₹35 Crore 'Time Machine' Scam Claiming To Reverse Aging
  4. Protests Erupt In Srinagar Over Hezbollah Leader's Killing | In Photos
  5. Criminal Cases Shouldn't Be Slapped Against Scribes For Writings Perceived As Govt Criticism: SC
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Russian ‘Spy Whale’ Hvaldimir Likely Died From Infection In Norway, Not Gunshot
  2. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  3. Hurricane Helene Kills Over 200
  4. Vietnam: 20 Zoo Tigers Die After Contracting Bird Flu
  5. In Rare Sermon Amid Tensions With Israel, Iran's Khamenei Says 'Muslim Nations Have Common Enemy'
Latest Stories
  1. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 4, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  4. Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag
  5. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
  6. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  7. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  8. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections