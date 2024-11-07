Hub4Business

The Good Bug And Hrithik Roshan’s HRX Revolutionize Weight Management With Ground Breaking Gut-Health Probiotic

The Good Bug Metabolically Lean Supercharged Edition, a groundbreaking probiotic formula developed in partnership with HRX, supports sustainable weight management and gut health. This innovative product combines advanced science with affordability, making gut health accessible to everyone.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
TGB Founders and Hrithik Roshan
TGB Founders and Hrithik Roshan
info_icon

The Good Bug, India’s leading gut health brand has collaborated with HRX, India's pioneering homegrown fitness brand co-owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, to introduce a revolutionary probiotic formula, designed to promote weight management with its clinically researched, gut-targeted probiotic strains.  

The Good Bug Metabolically Lean Supercharged Edition, in collaboration with HRX, is a patent-pending, first-of-its-kind probiotic formula designed to support sustainable weight management and improve gut health. This product brings advanced science and affordability together, making gut health accessible to all. Gut health and probiotics are globally becoming a scientific frontier in the area of weight management, and this product leads the way. 

Keshav Biyani, co-founder of the Good Bug, said, “Our flagship probiotic, Metabolically Lean, has received incredible customer love, inspiring us to continually innovate. With extensive global R&D, we've worked relentlessly to develop a ground breaking supercharged formula to make an even greater impact. We're excited to partner with HRX in this launch, who share our passion for health and wellness.”

Hrithik Roshan on this launch said, “We at HRX are optimistic about our collaboration with The Good Bug, especially after I personally have experienced the benefits of the products on myself & my family over the last year. Through this launch, we aim to bring a holistic approach to fitness, and make advanced scientific solutions accessible.”

Affordably priced at Rs. 499, The Good Bug Metabolically Lean Supercharged Edition makes weight management accessible to everyone, encouraging people from all walks of life to prioritise their metabolic health. 

It offers a holistic approach to weight management, blending advanced probiotic science with affordability to provide visible, long-term results. This product embodies the shared commitment of The Good Bug and HRX to promote better wellbeing, inspiring everyone to adopt meaningful and lasting changes. 

Buy Metabolically Lean Supercharged Edition - https://bit.ly/4fSHjZF

About The Good Bug

The Good Bug, founded in 2022 by Keshav Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan is a leading gut health brand which is committed to transforming gut health with their transparent, science-backed approach. Their mission is to empower individuals to prioritise their wellness journey through accessible and effective gut health solutions.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.thegoodbug.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegoodbug_/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-good-bug/

About HRX

HRX, founded in 2013 by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is a platform for bringing like-minded people together to believe in the philosophy of becoming the best version of themselves, empowering a billion people to ‘be their hero’.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.hrxbrand.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hrxbrand/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hrxbrand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hrxbrand

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hrxbrand

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Preview: Young Stars Aim For Victory In Series Opener In Durban
  2. Former India Cricketer Sandeep Patil Lauds John Wright's Coaching Style In His Autobiography
  3. WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Brandon King, Keacy Carty Tons Help Windies Beat England By Eight Wickets - In Pics
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur Only Indian In 50-Player Shortlist For WBBL Team Of The Decade
  5. United Arab Emirates Vs Oman Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: OMA To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain Lose 2-1 To Atletico Madrid At Home - In Pics
  2. UEFA Champions League: Jamal Musiala Helps Bayern Munich Beat Benfica 1-0 - In Pics
  3. UAE's Al-Ain Sack Coach Hernan Crespo Less Than 6 Months After AFC Champions League Triumph
  4. Inter Milan Vs Arsenal: Arteta Says Gunners Were 'Harshly Done By', Citing Merino's Missed Penalty
  5. Premier League: Fulham Full Of Confidence For Crystal Palace Trip After Dramatic Derby Win
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. MLAs Come To Blows In J&K Assembly Over Article 370 Banner | Video
  2. Centre Doubles Fine For Stubble Burning Amid Deteriorating Air Quality | Details
  3. PM Modi Speaks To Trump, Congratulates Him On 'Spectacular' Poll Win
  4. Bahraich: Lucknow HC Questions Legality Of Survey For Demolition, Next Hearing On Nov 11
  5. Truck-Auto Collision In UP's Hardoi Kills 10, Including 3 Children
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  2. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  3. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  4. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  5. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
World News
  1. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  2. West Asia Latest: 40 Killed In East Lebanon; Israel Passes Deportation Law
  3. This Year Likely To Be Hottest On Record For Second Time, Says European Climate Agency
  4. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  5. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival