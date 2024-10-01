Telugu Girl Dr. Kalasha Naidu Wins Asia Icon 2024 Award

Our very own Telugu girl, Dr. Kalasha Naidu, has been awarded the prestigious Asia Icon 2024 award, one of the most esteemed honors in the Asian continent. At just 11 years old, Kalasha Naidu from Andhra Pradesh has won this award in the social service category. The Kalasha Foundation, which she leads, was recognized for its impactful social service programs at the international level. She received the award from Shri. Maithripala Sirisena, Former President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka during the Asia Icon Awards ceremony held on the 26th and 27th of this month in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Colombo Governor Senthil Thandaman, Foreign Minister Taraka Balasurya and Youth Affairs Minister Rohana Dishannayake participated as special guests in this honor program.