JustMarkets Celebrates Double Recognition As Best Trading Account Provider In India And Indonesia

The leading multi-asset global broker JustMarkets is proud to announce that FXEmpire, a leading global financial portal, has recognized it with two awards: ‘Best Trading Accounts in India’ and ‘Best Trading Accounts in Indonesia’.

Traders in both India and Indonesia can take advantage of JustMarkets' extensive account options, tailored for all experience levels—from beginners to advanced. Clients have the choice of three account types on MetaTrader 4 and four on MetaTrader 5. Earlier JustMarkets updated its trading app that promises to help traders on the go unlock the full potential of the market. The mobile app, which is available on both Google Play and the App Store, now includes In-App Trading, allowing users not only to stay ahead of market movements but also to seize opportunities anytime, anywhere.

“We found JustMarkets’ accounts to be diverse and user-friendly. The broker combines low trading fees with low deposit requirements and offers a remarkable flexible leverage up to 1:3000 for accounts with a net equity below $1000. Additionally, traders benefit from a wide selection of base currencies,” stated FXEmpire’s experts.

JustMarkets further distinguishes itself with region-specific offerings. Indian clients can access a localized website version in Hindi and choose from a variety of convenient Indian payment methods. Meanwhile, clients in Indonesia benefit from a fully localized website and customer support in Indonesian, as well as the option to use the Indonesian Rupiah for their base account currency, deposits, and withdrawals.

Clients in both countries have access to over 260 tradable instruments, Islamic accounts, copy trading solutions, and fast execution speeds via MetaTrader 4, 5 and mobile app.

About FXEmpire

Established in 2011 by a team of financial market industry experts, FXEmpire is a leading global financial news portal. It delivers up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, and reviews and guides on forex and CFD brokers. Dedicated to empowering its readers, FXEmpire delivers well-researched and unique content that ensures comprehensive and reliable financial information is readily available to its audience.

